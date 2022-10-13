MSC Cruises revealed two new partnerships to elevate the food and beverage experience aboard the upcoming MSC World Europa.

Michelin-starred chef, TV personality, and author Niklas Ekestedt is collaborating with MSC Cruises to create a menu for the new specialty restaurant, Chef’s Garden Kitchen focusing on bringing natural ingredients to your table. Chef’s Garden Kitchen will feature the first hydroponic garden at sea.

“Working with MSC Cruises to develop a new dining concept on MSC World Europa has been an exciting experience and we have created something really special and unique,” said Chelf Ekstedt. “The menu is rooted in my core philosophy that everything needs to start with the very best natural ingredients and, as such, the dishes are simple but full of flavor and will feature the hydroponic micro-greens that are grown in on board in the restaurant to enhance the flavors, texture and colors.”

RELATED: MSC CRUISES REVEALS NEW DETAILS ABOUT MSC WORLD EUROPA

Teo Musso, the award-winner brewmaster who created Baladin Farm Brewery, joins MSC Cruises to create a range of signature craft beers that will be brewed at sea in the ship’s micro-brewery. Musso will produce and serve a range of oceanic beers made exclusively on board MSC World Europa using desalinated seawater. Guests who enjoy a nice cold beer can get excited to try a pilsner alongside the pool on the ship.

“I have always loved to experiment and be creative with my beers. This partnership with MSC Cruises was a gift, a chance to create not only three new beers but to do so in the most romantic of ways: at sea,” said Teo Musso. “The result is three totally new ‘Oceanic’ brews—a pils, a bitter and a wheat—each with its own unique array of flavors. A chance for MSC Cruises’ guests to discover new tastes, just as they discover new destinations.”

MSC World Europa will set sail in December 2022. Beginning in the Arabian Gulf region, she will sail on a 7-night itinerary from Dubai to locations like Abu Dhabi, Sir Bani Yas Island, Dammam in South Arabia, and Doha, Qatar.

Chef’s Garden Kitchen Features

Are your taste buds ready to dine with fresh and seasonal flavors? Chef’s Garden Kitchen is all about bringing natural flavors to your table. Meals on this menu can range from scallop ceviche to pickled kohlrabi or even Langoustine tails. Top off your meal with meringue or white chocolate and verbena dessert.

Craft Beer At Sea

MSC Cruises has always provided beer aboard to be enjoyed at a meal or by the pool. For the first time on board, guests can look forward to an onboard brewery. Brewing beer at sea will allow guests to taste oceanic beers made exclusively aboard the MSC World Europa.

MSC World Europa Dining Features

Guests traveling on MSC World Europa can expect a complete list of venues and seven brand-new bar lounge locations.

Coffee Emporium: A modern coffee house that will fit any coffee lover’s dream.

Raj Polo Tea House: Go back in time to experience the tea traditions of India in this relaxing tropical tea house.

The Gin Project: Gin lovers get excited to try over 70 crafts of gin at the Gin Project. Try classic cocktails prepared by gintenders.

Elixir-Mixology Bar: Stop by this bar for a fun experience for cocktails and handcrafting concoctions.

Fizz-Champagne Bar: Enjoy champagne in this lounge. Stop by to pop some bubbles.

La Pescaderia: Fresh seafood galore. Guests are welcome to choose a whole fish to be prepared on the spot or enjoy a selection of go-to options.

Luna Park Pizza & Burger: Bring your whole family to enjoy a classic American menu with family games. Top off the carnival experience with a salted pretzel or funnel cake.

Together, Chef Ekstedt and Ted Musso will bring their knowledge and passion for food and beverages to redefine the future of cruising.

Will you travel aboard MSC World Europa this winter?