EXPLORA JOURNEYS NAMES DIEGO MICHELOZZI Captain of EXPLORA I

Explora Journeys hass announced the appointment of Captain Diego Michelozzi as the Master of EXPLORA I, the first of six vessels to join the luxury travel brand’s fleet in 2023. Earlier this year, Explora Journeys announced the appointment of Captain Serena Melani, who will alternate with Captain Diego Michelozzi to helm the fleet’s very first ship.

Captain Michelozzi has seen the last few years serving as a Master for another luxury travel line and has worked tirelessly for more than 20 years at major cruise companies. Before working for a few prominent travel companies, Michelozzi served in the Italian Navy.

Michael Ungerer, Chief Executive Officer, Explora Journeys, said, “Captain Michelozzi will steer EXPLORA I to both familiar and off the beaten path destinations across the world with his experience, passion for exploration and respect for the ocean and nature, which reflects our own. We are delighted to welcome him onboard as we continue to build momentum and prepare EXPLORA I to soon take to the seas.”

Captain Diego Michelozzi added, “It is an honour for me to join Explora Journeys and to play a part to bring to life the foresight and vision of the family. I was born on the Tuscan coastline in Italy, I come from four generations of seafarers and I naturally value the company`s commitment to preserve the mesmerising beauty of our oceans and marine life.”

Captain Diego Michelozzi previously studied at the Artiglio Nautical School in Italy. He earned an Associate Art Degree at the University of Phoenix in the United States and a diploma in leadership and management at the University of Kent in the United Kingdom. Captain Michelozzi also obtained an MBA at Coventry’s Arden University, also located in the United Kingdom.

About EXPLORA I

The company’s newest vessel, EXPLORA I, will visit 138 ports in more than 40 countries in her first 12 months of operation. Explora Journeys are offering trips starting from six-night cruises and culminating with an epic 44-night Northern Europe Grand Journey.