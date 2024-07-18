MSC Cruises Top Summer Cocktails

MSC Cruises shares its most popular summer cocktails, revealing the refreshing drinks that will be sipping on throughout the summer. As a cherry on top, the cruise line is also introducing two brand-new cocktails fleetwide, just in time for the peak vacation season.

MSC Cruises ships feature a wide range of themed and specialty bars waiting to be discovered. The cruise line’s bartenders offer a fantastic selection of hand-crafted cocktails and alcohol-free mocktails for all guests. There’s something for every taste, from summer cocktails, including non-alcoholic options, to whisky, gin, and more.

Gin & Tonics – The Cocktail of The Moment

NEW! Jasmine & Rose G&T: Bloom pink gin infused with rose petals and jasmine flowers, garnished with dehydrated grapefruit and fresh rosemary.

NEW! Skinny Lemongrass & Ginger G&T: Whitley Neill lemongrass and ginger gin, Fever-Tree aromatic tonic, fresh lime juice, and honey syrup, garnished with dehydrated lemon and fresh ginger.

Elderflower GT: BUSS N°509 Elderflower Gin, Fever-Tree Mediterranean tonic, dehydrated orange peel, a cinnamon stick, and cloves.

Passion Fruit 0.0 GT: BUSS N°509 passion fruit 0.0 gin, passion fruit puree, lemon juice, Fever-Tree light tonic, dehydrated lemon, passion fruit, and coriander seeds.

Timeless Classics Remain a Summer Staple

Aperol Spritz: A classic Italian cocktail made with Aperol, prosecco, and a splash of soda water, garnished with an orange slice.

Margarita: A refreshing favorite, crafted with tequila, triple sec, and fresh lime juice.

Piña Colada: A tropical treat combining light rum, coconut cream, and pineapple juice, garnished with a slice of pineapple.

Strawberry Daiquiri: A classic summer treat featuring rum and strawberry puree.

Mojito: A staple of summer, made with rum, fresh mint leaves, lime juice, sugar, and soda water.

