July 18, 2024

MSC Cruises Top Summer Cocktails

MSC Cruises shares its most popular summer cocktails, revealing the refreshing drinks that will be sipping on throughout the summer. As a cherry on top, the cruise line is also introducing two brand-new cocktails fleetwide, just in time for the peak vacation season.

MORE ABOUT THE SUMMER COCKTAILS

MSC Cruises ships feature a wide range of themed and specialty bars waiting to be discovered. The cruise line’s bartenders offer a fantastic selection of hand-crafted cocktails and alcohol-free mocktails for all guests. There’s something for every taste, from summer cocktails, including non-alcoholic options, to whisky, gin, and more.

Gin & Tonics – The Cocktail of The Moment

NEW! Jasmine & Rose G&T: Bloom pink gin infused with rose petals and jasmine flowers, garnished with dehydrated grapefruit and fresh rosemary.

NEW! Skinny Lemongrass & Ginger G&T: Whitley Neill lemongrass and ginger gin, Fever-Tree aromatic tonic, fresh lime juice, and honey syrup, garnished with dehydrated lemon and fresh ginger.

Elderflower GT: BUSS N°509 Elderflower Gin, Fever-Tree Mediterranean tonic, dehydrated orange peel, a cinnamon stick, and cloves.

Passion Fruit 0.0 GT: BUSS N°509 passion fruit 0.0 gin, passion fruit puree, lemon juice, Fever-Tree light tonic, dehydrated lemon, passion fruit, and coriander seeds.

Timeless Classics Remain a Summer Staple

Aperol Spritz: A classic Italian cocktail made with Aperol, prosecco, and a splash of soda water, garnished with an orange slice.

Margarita: A refreshing favorite, crafted with tequila, triple sec, and fresh lime juice.

Piña Colada: A tropical treat combining light rum, coconut cream, and pineapple juice, garnished with a slice of pineapple.

Strawberry Daiquiri: A classic summer treat featuring rum and strawberry puree.

Mojito: A staple of summer, made with rum, fresh mint leaves, lime juice, sugar, and soda water.

Which summer cocktail will you drink during your cruise? Let us know in the comments!

Julie Bouchner is the Digital & Social Media Manager for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

