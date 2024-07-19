Oceania Cruises Offers Luxurious Voyages Across East Asia

Oceania Cruises offers a collection of East Asian voyages in the first half 2025! The cruise line’s Asia voyages include visiting Hong Kong, Bali, Kyoto, and Phuket, which offer a range of landscapes and cultural experiences.

With a maximum capacity of 1,250 guests and a high staff-to-guest ratio, Oceania’s luxury ships provide an intimate experience, allowing guests to access remote ports and discover local cultures.

“Asia is one of the most striking regions in the world to explore by sea; the powerful contrasts between its ultra-modern and historic influences are breathtaking,” remarks Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. “Through our thoughtful itineraries and our incredible array of immersive small group tours, guests can enjoy the region’s timeless heritage and impressive futuristic strides in one trip – making guests feel like they’re traveling through time. These destinations are truly not to be missed.”

Oceania Cruises’ small-group shore excursions offer:

Food-focused tours in Thailand and Vietnam.

Wellness Discovery Tours.

Go Local Tours that showcase authentic local life.

Go Green excursions that promote sustainability.

Overland experiences that allow guests to fulfill bucket list items.

Oceania Cruises offers a range of itineraries in East Asia, from 6 to 24 days, aboard its ultra-premium ships, providing world-class comfort for exploring the region. With its simply MORE value promise, guests can enjoy added value and convenience, including 2-for-1 cruise fares, free shore excursions, Champagne, wine and beer, and free WiFi.

HIGHLIGHTED VOYAGES

6-Day Voyage: Singapore to Singapore

Explore the Malay Peninsula and surrounding islands.

14-Day Voyage: Taipei to Kyoto

Visit ancient Japan and China, with stops in Shanghai, Beijing, and Kyoto.

15-Day Voyage: Singapore to Taipei

Discover temples, markets, and tropical retreats in Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, and Hong Kong.

20-Day Voyage: Hong Kong to Bali

See idyllic islands and beaches in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Bangkok, Singapore, and Bali.

24-Day Voyage: Tokyo to Singapore

Visit Boracay Island, Brunei, and unspoiled Borneo, with stops in Tokyo, Jakarta, and Bali.

Explore the complete 2025 East Asia itineraries here.