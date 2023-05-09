Holland America Line’s ‘On Deck for a Cause’ Partners with Alaska Geographic

Since 2006, Holland America Line has invited guests to participate in “On Deck for a Cause,” a shipboard giving program benefitting six international cancer organizations in the United States, Canada, Australia, Netherlands, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Years later, the initiative continues to bring together guests from around the world to raise money for a good cause.

For Holland America Line’s Alaska cruise season, the cruise line plans to donate proceeds from its “On Deck for a Cause” event aboard six ships in the region to Alaska Geographic, the nonprofit education partner of Alaska’s parks, forests, refuges, and conservation lands. This event will take place from May through September 2023.

MORE ABOUT THE INITIATIVE

Guests on all Alaska cruises will be invited to donate $25 to participate in a non-competitive 5k fundraising walk aboard every sailing.

Participants receive an On Deck for a Cause T-shirt and a wristband.

Funds raised through “On Deck for a Cause: Alaska’s Parks” will support education, science, and research in Alaska’s parks.

“Not only do we love Alaska, but our guests can’t help but fall in love with everything that makes Alaska so spectacular, from its glaciers and wildlife to its cultural and natural beauty, which all directly benefit from the good work of Alaska Geographic,” said Michael Smith, senior vice president, guest experience and product development. “We are proud to support Alaska Geographic in their mission to make Alaska’s public lands more accessible to everyone and boost their work to preserve them for future generations.”

“ON DECK FOR A CAUSE” IMPACT

Since the program began, nearly half a million participants have joined in more than 8,400 walks aboard Holland America Line cruises.

According to Holland America Line, On Deck for a Cause benefits the global humanitarian aid organization Direct Relief and has raised more than $550,000 for Ukrainian aid over the past 14 months.

The remaining five ships in the Holland America Line fleet will continue to raise funds for Direct Relief with On Deck for a Cause.

“The funds raised through Holland America Line’s ‘On Deck for a Cause: Alaska’s Parks’ directly support Alaska Geographic’s mission to connect people with Alaska’s parks, forests, refuges, and conservation lands,” said Andy Hall, executive director, Alaska Geographic. “Their guests come to Alaska from around the world to see incredible places like Glacier Bay and Denali national parks. On Deck for a Cause gives them the opportunity to give back by supporting our mission while learning about the importance of stewardship of these public lands.”

Will you be joining in on Holland America Line’s “On Deck for a Cause” 5k? Let us know in the comments!