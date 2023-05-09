Oceania Cruises Welcomes Vista

Last night Oceania Cruises celebrated the christening of its newest ship, Vista, with a ceremony in Valletta, Malta.

The ship was blessed by Vista’s godmother and Italian-American chef Giada De Laurentiis. Guests at the ceremony enjoyed a performance of “Into the Night,” led by “Dancing with the Stars” pro dancer and choreographer Britt Stewart. After the ceremony, guests joined for an exclusive performance from Harry Connick, Jr. The evening ended with celebratory fireworks over Valletta’s historic harbor.

“We have been eagerly awaiting this historic day as we christen our first new ship in more than ten years and pave the way for an exciting future,” said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. “The world-class experience of this beautiful ceremony perfectly aligns with Vista’s impeccable onboard experience, which features a stunning design, exceptional entertainment, top-notch service and innovative culinary delights. We are so thankful to our team members and partners worldwide who have worked tirelessly to bring us to Vista’s grand debut.”

MORE ABOUT VISTA

Vista has a capacity of 1,200 guests, with a staffing ratio of two crew members for every three guests.

The ship will offer the most spacious standard staterooms at sea and introduce a new Concierge Level Veranda Staterooms for solo travelers.

Guests aboard can expect a variety of activities, including eight bars, lounges, and entertainment venues.

Vista features 11 onboard culinary venues, including three new to Vista: Aquamar Kitchen, The Bakery at Baristas, and

Vista is also introducing The Casino Mixology Bar, a new concept for the line, focused entirely on the art of the cocktail.

As godmother, De Laurentiis will create two signature dishes to be served in Toscana, Oceania Cruises’ authentic Italian specialty restaurant, and the Grand Dining Room.

“I am so honored to have been chosen as godmother of this incredible new ship and be a part of this glorious night in Malta,” said Giada De Laurentiis. “From amazing culinary experiences to thoughtful details at every turn, Vista is truly a dream ship. Cheers to this inaugural season and to everyone who sails aboard her.“

VISTA MAIDEN VOYAGE

Vista will sail her maiden voyage from Rome to Venice on May 13, 2023, before embarking in the Mediterranean.

She will sail to Canada and New England in September before heading south for a series of winter itineraries.

Vista‘s 2024 summer season will sail a series of Grand Voyages in the eastern Mediterranean, Aegean, and Adriatic Seas.

Learn more about the available 2023 and 2024 Vista itineraries at OceaniaCruises.com.