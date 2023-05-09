Paul Gauguin Cruises And aIR taHITI nui Partner To Create Prize Puzzle Package

In honor of their shared 25th Anniversary year, Paul Gauguin Cruises and Air Tahiti Nui have come together to provide prizes for all five nights of the Wheel of Fortune Prize Puzzle from May 8-12, 2023.

MORE ABOUT THE PRIZE PUZZLE

The Prize Puzzle is during Wheel of Fortune’s Fan Favorites week.

For this particular year, winners of the Prize Puzzle round will win an all-inclusive vacation for two in the South Pacific, featuring a 7-night Tahiti & Society Islands cruise aboard the m/s Paul Gauguin and a roundtrip air travel to Papeete, Tahiti from Los Angeles or Seattle aboard Air Tahiti Nui’s fleet of 787 Dreamliners.

“We are thrilled to partner with our friends at Air Tahiti Nui during our shared 25th Anniversary year to offer the prize puzzle on Wheel of Fortune for an entire week,” said Susan Robison, General Manager, Sales & Marketing for Paul Gauguin Cruises. “As one of the most popular and longest-running game shows on television, Wheel of Fortune has more than 9 million viewers a night, presenting us with an exciting opportunity to showcase The Gauguin’s artful authenticity and all-inclusive luxury to travelers dreaming of romance, family experiences, and adventure in one of the most beautiful places on Earth.”

Guests who win this trip will experience the South Pacific, with overnight stays in Bora Bora, Moorea, and Papeete.

“At Air Tahiti Nui, we take great joy in sharing the beauty and magic of Tahiti with the world—and hosting travelers in the utmost comfort with our signature Polynesian hospitality,” said Caroline Borawski, Vice President, The Americas, at Air Tahiti Nui. “Our Dreamliners are not just state-of-the-art airplanes, they are the gateway to truly special and unforgettable experiences.”

For more information about Paul Gauguin Cruises, visit www.pgcruises.com.

Will you be joining in on the fun? Let us know in the comments!