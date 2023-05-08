Carnival Cruise Line Introduces New Restaurant ‘Il Viaggio’ Aboard Carnival Venezia

Today, Carnival Cruise Line has announced a new specialty dining experience aboard Carnival Venezia!

Ill Viaggio, which translates in Italian to “The Voyage” will bring a full menu of culinary delights to showcase different tastes from Italy.

“Highlighting the various Italian regions renowned for certain specialties will invite our guests to enjoy an immersive exploration of flavors – a meal that’s truly unique, delicious and offers an enriching experience as well,” said Emeril Lagasse, Carnival’s chief culinary officer. “Guests will find their favorite Italian staples here, and they’ll also have the chance to try authentic dishes and drinks that might just become new favorites.”

Ill Viaggio Menu Highlights

The menu will feature selections of appetizers, entrees, desserts, wines, and cocktail to give guests a taste of the regions of Italy.

A sampling of menu selections from each of the three courses offered includes:

“Antipasti” – Starters House-Made Burrata (Lombardy) : A soft, fresh Italian cheese is accompanied by heirloom tomatoes and Genevese pesto. Panzarotti (Campania) : A golden brown and savory puff stuffed with sausage and pesto. Supli al Telefono (Lazio) : Crisp risotto croquette filled with mozzarella and marinara sauce.

“Secondi” – Entrees Pappardelle Al Cinghiale (Tuscany): Delicious ribbon pasta is tossed with pork ragu in a red wine marinade. Jumbo Shrimp Scampi (Venice): A classic scampi sauce is flavored by garlic, pepperoncino, Pinot Grigio and accompanied by lemon risotto. Pasta alla Genovese (Liguria): San Marzano tomato sauce flavors ziti pasta, along with cooked onion and simmered beef rib.

“Dolce” – Desserts Mile-High Gelato Pie (Tuscany): A special creation that includes the delicious flavors of salted caramel, mocha, toasted coconut and Chantilly cream. Cannoli Siciliani di Ricotta (Sicily): Crunchy shells filled with delicious ricotta cheese flavored by marsala wine and chocolate chips. Tiramisu (Venice): Espresso-flavored quintessential Italian dessert with mascarpone cream.



Guests can now begin booking reservations for II Viaggio. To make a reservation or learn more about the dining experience, visit the Carnival website.

Will you be sailing on Carnival Venezia? Let us know in the comments!



