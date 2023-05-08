Virgin Voyages Adds New Entertainment Performances

Virgin Voyages is adding a variety of immersive fleet-wide entertainment for 2023. Winner of Cruise Critic’s 2022 Editors’ Pick for Best Nightlife, the cruise company is planning on adding fresh performances to its lineup.

According to Virgin Voyages, in collaboration with its “Creative Collective of the world’s best producers,” the cruise line will premiere several new entertainment shows, parties, live music acts, and a festival stage of rotating performances. In addition, guests can choose from smaller, intimate solo performances at The Dock House or Scarlet Night, a shipwide event.

In addition, Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady will have an extended run of the modern and acrobatic interpretation of Romeo and Juliet, Duel Reality, and UNTITLED DANCESHOWPARTYTHING, a music video-style dance show.

“We are so excited to bring our award-winning entertainment approach to life in 2023 across our whole fleet,” said Richard Kilman, Vice President of Entertainment.

Never Before Seen Productions

Virgin Voyages revealed five new productions debuting this year on Resilient Lady, the cruise line’s latest ship, with seven-night Greek itineraries. According to Virgin Voyages, the following entertainment productions will complement two soirées; The Manor, an 80’s party, and We Fancy, a confetti-filled celebration with royal accents.

Persephone: An original concept by House of Yes and produced by Kaleidoscope Immersive, this cutting-edge retelling of the famous Greek myth features a rock-n-roll underworld outfitted with lavish costumes and dramatic action. *Will be available on Resilient Lady

Lola’s Library: A cocktail party / immersive cabaret, Lola’s Library is an after-hours literary affair led by Lola and her nerdy assistant, Dewey, and Mary, the bossy maid who takes you through the eclectic book collection of a mysterious author. A mix of song, dance, acrobatics, and comedy, Lola’s Library is presented in three themed chapters that invite Sailors to stay all night or pop in and out at their leisure without missing a beat. *Will be available on Resilient Lady

Supper Club Series Featuring Another Rose: Created and produced by Randy Weiner (of Sleep No More and Queen of the Night), Another Rose is a decadent feast for the senses. This one-of-a-kind experience developed solely for Virgin Voyages is equal parts cabaret, world-class dining experience, and theater spectacle. It tells the tale of doomed love and acrobatics during an unforgettable dinner party. *Will be available on Resilient Lady

Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle: Following a disappointing two-night run at a motel conference center, the Mind Mangler’s new show solo spectacular is predicted to spiral into chaos as he attempts to read Sailors’ minds. Created by MISCHIEF, one of the UK’s leading comedy companies, Broadway World has called this “a guaranteed night of laugh-filled, mind-bending silliness that will leave audiences gasping for breath.” *Will be available on Resilient Lady

Miss Behave: Originally debuting on Valiant Lady, this game show like no other ends with Sailors shouting and screaming (and singing) all while having no idea what is going on. Hosted in The Red Room, Miss Behave promises an evening of wild fun and hilarity with lots of audience participation. *Currently available on Valiant Lady and will be available on Resilient Lady

“With the anticipated launch of Resilient Lady, we’re expanding on our entertainment and nightlife, and we’re thrilled to debut a new line-up of shows with the same incredible production elements,” continued Kilman. “Across the fleet, we are tapping into talent from all around the world, we’re ramping up comedy acts, and we are introducing new immersive performances that stick to that uniquely Virgin Voyages style and give people the opportunity to see or do something they never have before. It’s going to be epic.”

Supper, Comedy, And Magic

Virgin Voyages has debuted a Supper Club Series fleetwide with the experience aiming to bring back the “style and sophistication of the classic supper clubs.”

The Manor’s Festival Stage Acts, which debuted on the Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady in February, are “rotating comedy-driven performances that change every two to four weeks.”

The Festival Stage will also be added to The Red Room aboard Resilient Lady and Brilliant Lady after their MerMaiden voyages. This show will include mentalists, magicians, a cappella groups, and comedians.

Additionally, the cruise line’s popular performances like “It’s a Ship Show” will move across the fleet so that guests will have a selection of productions on different itineraries.

Virgin Voyages will have a selection of 50-plus activities and events on all ships. Guests will have a choice from 90s-inspired boy band dance classes to a PJ Party Under the Stars. According to Virgin Voyages, the line’s pinnacle entertainment performance, Scarlet Night, the love story between the Octopus Goddess of the Sea and a Sailor, is a must-see. Additionally, guests can get a sneak peek by watching “The Voyage,” a musical cinematic experience.

With so many options available, which Virgin Voyages’ performance do you want to experience first? Let us know in the comments!

By Niko Balkaran