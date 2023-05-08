Disney Cruise Line Adds Encanto and Soul Experiences To The Disney Magic

Disney Cruise Line has added two fan-favorite films, Encanto and Soul, to the line’s new family-friendly experiences aboard the Disney Magic. The “Encanto”-themed entertainment and “Soul”-inspired lounge were added during a dry dock project in Freeport, The Bahamas. The line also upgraded the ship’s concierge accommodations with “new theming and spacious refurbishments.”

The Family Madrigal and Yours On the High Seas

According to Disney Cruise Line, “An Encanto Celebration” is an immersive experience for guests to join the family Madrigal in music, crafts, and storytelling. In addition, Mirabel and Bruno will make their Disney Cruise Line debut allowing guests to meet and take photos. An Encanto Celebration will also feature sing-alongs of popular Encanto numbers and butterfly and flower crafts. A selection of local Colombian beers, cocktails, sodas, and film-inspired mocktails will also be available during the show.

Spend An Evening at the Soul Cat Lounge

The Half Note Lounge, Joe Gardner’s favorite music spot in ‘Soul’ inspired the new Soul Cat Lounge, said Disney Cruise Line. The lounge is located near Rapunzel’s Royal Table restaurant on deck three and has decorative details like brick walls and leather seating around a live music stage to transport guests to a classic New York jazz club.

The Soul Cat Lounge also features custom artwork from Pixar, including record labels, concert posters, and portraits of Soul’s jazz legend, Dorothea Williams, and her band members. In addition, record players, instruments, and Joe’s hat are “subtly layered” in the lounge’s design.

A selection of brews and cocktails made with New York spirits, including Manhattans and martinis, will be available for adults. The menu also features mocktails, specialty coffees, sodas, and the Italian pastry, zeppoles.

Redesigned Concierge

The concierge lounge has been redesigned with a new theme inspired by Moana’s tropical color palette. Deck 10 now also features an additional outdoor covered seating area for guests to relax and enjoy the ocean breeze. The concierge suites, including one and two-bedroom accommodations and the signature royal suites, have been upgraded with new fixtures, furniture, and artwork.

The Disney Magic is now equipped to “plug in” to a port’s electrical grid with its shore power technology installed during the dry dock project. According to Disney Cruise Line, this installation is part of the line’s dedication to reducing environmental pollution.

Sail the High Seas

The Disney Magic is currently on her first voyage out of three from San Juan, Puerto Rico. She will return to Miami on May 24 for summer sailings to The Bahamas and the Caribbean, including Disney Cruise Line’s 25th-anniversary celebration, “Silver Anniversary at Sea.” The Disney Magic will then head to San Diego for her inaugural season there this fall.

Will you sing along to Encanto songs, sip on a Manhattan in the Soul Cat Lounge, or both on Disney Magic? Let us know in the comments!

By Niko Balkaran