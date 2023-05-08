Norwegian Cruise Line Is Offering Free Cruises To Educators For Teacher Appreciation Week

From today until May 12, 2023, teachers from around the world will celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week, a whole week of showing appreciation for teachers everywhere for their time and dedication to educating our children.

To join in on the festivities, Norwegian Cruise Line has announced the launch of its fourth annual “Giving Joy” program, providing teachers with free cruises and the chance to set sail on the brand’s newest ship, Norwegian Viva.

“We are proud to once again launch our Giving Joy campaign and to continue to celebrate the very important role teachers play in our community and for our youth, as well as to reinforce the connection between travel and education,” said David J. Herrera, President of Norwegian Cruise Line. “We believe educators are a powerful source of inspiration, just like travel, where both aim to broaden perspectives, connect people around the world and bring awareness to different cultures and experiences.”

MORE ABOUT THE PROGRAM

This year, NCL will award the top 20 teachers across the U.S. and Canada with the most votes a seven-day cruise for two.

From now until June 9, 2023, the public is asked to nominate a certified or accredited teacher from the U.S. and Canada.

The top three grand prize winners will be invited to attend the exclusive Christening voyage of Norwegian Viva.

The “Giving Joy” program shines a light on educators and thanks them for their dedication every day.

To date, Norwegian’s Giving Joy has awarded over 230 educators with a free cruise vacation and donated over $350,000 to local schools and teachers with the support of its brand partners.

Shannon Cooke, 2022 Giving Joy winner and teacher at Hunters Point Community Middle School in Long Island, NY, said, “This was such a great experience. It was amazing to meet teachers from all over North America who shared very similar goals and visions of teaching. When I returned from my NCL cruise, I was able to incorporate my trip to the ancient ruins in Mexico into our sixth grade Civilizations unit.”

To nominate a beloved teacher, to vote, and for the contest terms and conditions, please visit www.nclgivingjoy.com.