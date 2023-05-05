American Cruise Lines Christens Two Riverboats

American Cruise Lines christened the American Jazz and American Serenade on opposite sides of the country on May 3, 2023. The two ships are part of the brand’s six American Riverboats.

The American Serenade was christened in Vidalia, Louisiana. U.S. Representative for Louisiana’s 5th congressional district Julia Letlow christened the ship on the Mississippi River.

The American Jazz was christened in Clarkston, Washington. Stacia L. Morfin, CEO of Nez Perce Tourism and a citizen of the Nimíipuu Nation, christened the ship on the Snake River.

American Cruise Lines’ guests, crew, and executives in addition to state and local officials attended the ceremonies and welcomed the vessels.

“The two christenings, one in a desert canyon and one on the bayou, show the incredible breadth of river cruise options in the USA,” said Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO, American Cruise Lines. “We are so grateful to the communities who welcome us and look forward to a strong future together as we cruise the Snake and Mississippi Rivers.”

The ships accommodate 180 guests, featuring the largest riverboat staterooms in the world. The vessels have numerous dining and lounge options. In addition, American Jazz and American Serenade feature the classic American Riverboat four-story glass atrium in the center of the ship.

The brand’s American Riverboats were all built at Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury, Maryland. American Cruise Lines is currently building four additional ships at this yard, two of which will debut later in 2023.

Will you be traveling with American Cruise Lines? Let us know in the comments!

By Lily Ogburn