Holland America Line Installs SpaceX’s Starlink On Koningsdam

Guests aboard Holland America Line’s Koningsdam ship have begun using next-generation internet with the introduction of SpaceX’s Starlink! The new technology was installed in early April when the ship was in drydock and is now available during her sailing in Alaska!

“For our guests and our team members, maintaining the connectivity they are accustomed to at home is an important part of the cruise experience,” said Gus Antorcha, president, Holland America Line. “Added bandwidth means our guests can share the joys of exploring Alaska in real time, and our team can stay in touch with their loved ones back home.

Koningsdam will sail with this innovation on over 20 voyages this summer.

The locations she will visit are ports throughout Vancouver to Alaska.

The goal is to have the Starlink capabilities across the fleet.

Since receiving the new technology, Koningsdam has sailed an 18-day cruise roundtrip from Vancouver to Hawaii and has begun sailing its 7-day Alaska Inside Passage voyages from Vancouver, including Glacier Bay, Juneau, Ketchikan, and Skagway.

“High-speed, low-latency internet is critical to our modern lifestyle. We’re excited that Holland America Line is seeing strong results in Alaska,” said Jonathan Hofeller, vice president of commercial sales for Starlink. “And we look forward to helping Holland America Line and other Carnival Corporation ships continue to bring the connectivity experience for their guests and crew into the modern age.”