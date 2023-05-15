Port Of Baltimore Welcomes Royal Caribbean’s Vision Of The Seas

Royal Caribbean’s Vision of the Seas has arrived at the Port of Baltimore!

Vision of the Seas will offer year-round cruises from Maryland to the Bahamas, Bermuda, the Caribbean, and New England/Canada.

“Baltimore continues to be a key gateway for Royal Caribbean, our guests, travel advisors and vacation memories,” said Vicki Freed, Royal Caribbean’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Trade Support & Service. “We’re thrilled for Vision of the Seas to treat so many to incredible dining, thrills, signature entertainment and more as they sail to beautiful and diverse ports of call.”

MORE ABOUT THE PORT OF BALTIMORE

The port has offered year-round sailings since 2009.

The port generates about 15,300 direct jobs, with 140,000 jobs linked to port activities.

The port is responsible for $3.3 billion in personal wages and salaries, $2.6 billion in business revenue, and $395 million in state and local tax revenue annually.

“There’s no better cruise port in the U.S. than right here in Charm City,” said Maryland Port Administration-Port of Baltimore Executive Director William P. Doyle. “Because of our unbeatable cruise terminal location, we regularly attract cruise passengers from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, New York, Ohio, Indiana, Virginia and North Carolina. Our local market is also one of the wealthiest in the nation. The cruise lines know this and that’s why they love Baltimore.”

Will you sail on Royal Caribbean’s Vision of the Seas? Let us know in the comments!