Royal Caribbean Shares New 2024 Itineraries to China

Royal Caribbean is returning to East Asia and Southeast Asia in April 2024, with itineraries aboard the brand’s Spectrum of the Seas and Anthem of the Seas!

“This is the moment we – along with Chinese holidaymakers – have been waiting for. Our return to China is an exciting milestone that could only be marked with Spectrum of the Seas, which became a household name with Chinese families and travellers alike when it debuted in Shanghai as the latest and greatest Royal Caribbean ship in 2019,” said Bert Hernandez, senior vice president, International, Royal Caribbean International.

Spectrum of the Seas:

Sail from Shanghai on 4-and-5-night cruises.

Guests can combine the voyage with stops at Fukuoka, Okinawa, Nagasaki, Osaka, and Tokyo, Japan.

The ship will also offer eight sailings from Hong Kong, starting in December 2024, to Ishigaki and Miyazaki, Japan; Taipei (Keelung), Taiwan, China; and Nha Trang, Vietnam.

The ship features a list of restaurants with menus and entertainment you don’t want to miss!

Restaurants: Hot Pot, Teppanyaki, and Sichuan Red.

Entertainment: Karaoke, productions, skydiving, and performances.

The ship offers an Ultimate Family Suite that accommodates up to 11 guests.

Anthem of the Seas:

Sail from Asia for the first time aboard Anthem of the Seas in 2024.

The ship will feature live music at Boleros, a Latin-themed club, and Brass & Rock, an English pub.

Restaurants: Solarium Bistro, Johnny Rockets, and Cafe Promenade, Chops Grille, Izumi, andWonderland.

“We thank the government of China for establishing a pathway forward and continue to be committed to expanding the cruise industry in a region we have sailed from for more than a decade. This has also opened up a world of opportunities to expand the variety of holidays in Asia, as another award-winning ship sets sail in the region with the introduction of Anthem of the Seas in Singapore,” said Hernandez.