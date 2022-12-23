Happy Holidays, Cruisers!

The holiday season is here. If you’re looking for last-minute gift ideas for an avid traveler (or for yourself), we have an exclusive cruise deal for you!

AmaWaterways & Porthole Cruise and Travel’s Editor-in-Chief Bill Panoff are partnering up for a once-in-a-lifetime European river cruise. Passengers will board the one-of-a-kind AmaMagna for this exclusive voyage. Setting sail on August 12, 2023, from Vilshofen, Germany, the Magna on the Danube itinerary features stops in Germany, Austria, Hungary, and Slovakia. Guests will have various excursion options on the cruise, including expert-led tours, hikes, bike rides, and more.

HIGHLIGHTS OF MAGNA ON THE DANUBE

After boarding AmaMagna in Germany, the first day is dedicated to settling in and getting to know the ship. In the evening, an onshore Oktoberfest will welcome guests with traditional music, pretzels, and beer.

On Day Two, the ship will arrive in Passau and guests can take part in the “City of Three Rivers” tour that explores German architecture and famous landmarks in the city.

The third day begins with a walking tour through Linz, including a Mozart House stop. For Sound of Music enthusiasts, guests can select a full-day excursion to Salzburg to explore historic spots where the movie was filmed!

On the fourth day, passengers will explore Melk, Austria, known for the beautiful 11th-century Melk Abbey. Guests can select one of two tours: a walking tour through the historic Melk Abbey or a biking tour from Melk to Spitz, a famous winemaking village. Once the tours have ended, you’re invited to an evening wine tasting exclusively for AmaWaterways guests.

Day Five will be spent in Vienna, where passengers can opt for either a walking or biking tour through the city, visiting the Opera House, the historic city center, and St. Stephen’s Cathedral. Once the tours have ended, passengers will visit Schönbrunn Palace, and discover more about the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

On Day Six, guests will explore Bratislava, Slovakia. Three tours will be offered: a walking tour exploring the history of the coronation of kings, a tasting tour sampling local Slovak cheese and sausage, or a hiking tour to Bratislava Castle.

On the seventh day, guests will discover some of Hungary’s oldest settlements with a scenic cruise through the Danube Bend. After the ship docks in Budapest, guests can select the “Queen of the Danube” walking tour or a hiking tour to Budapest’s Castle Hill.

On Day Eight, the last day of the cruise, guests will disembark in Budapest and travel back to wherever they call home.

EXCLUSIVE OFFER

This really is an unparalleled cruising opportunity, and we have an exclusive offer just for Porthole readers like you! If you book by March 21, 2023, you can save $750.00 per person on cruise fare. You can contact Jeff Dash (jeff@dashtravelandcruises.com, 561-498-8439) or your preferred travel agent to book your trip today. Booking is also available at AmaWaterways.com. Space is limited so don’t miss this amazing opportunity to cruise the Danube River with Bill Panoff and Porthole Cruise and Travel.