BRIGHTLINE OPENS TWO NEW SOUTH FLORIDA STATIONS

On December 21, 2022, Brightline opened two new South Florida stations in Boca Raton and Aventura.

“The goal was always to connect the 6 million people that live in South Florida with the 2 million people in Central Florida,” says Brightline Boca Raton President Patrick Goddard. Brightline aims at giving Floridians and tourists convenient transportation to places that are too short of a distance to fly and too long of a distance to drive.

Brightline will offer services from South Florida to Orlando beginning next year and hopes to offer transportation to Tampa in the near future. The company is also currently working on a service to connect Los Angeles with Las Vegas.

Brightline allows commuters to skip the 9-5 congestion on Florida’s busy roadways and spend their time more productively on the train. While discussing the benefits of traveling to work by rail, Goddard says, “We see ourselves at the intersection of transportation and hospitality.” He adds that Brightline wants passengers to feel at ease when traveling and hopes to create a positive experience when doing so.

Additionally, Brightline’s trains are all environmentally friendly. Goddard says, “They are the most eco-friendly trains in the country and the industry.” Brightline is proud of its environmental impact and is happy to contribute to fewer cars on the road.

RELATED: BRIGHTLINE OPENS NEW STATIONS IN BOCA RATON AND AVENTURA