NORWEGIAN’S ALASKA AWAITS

A cruise on Norwegian Cruise Line can be the best way to experience the Great Land.

If you’ve ever wanted to visit Alaska, it’s time to stop wishing and waiting for the right time to travel. As America’s last great wilderness, Alaska has some of the wildest views in the world; from cruising by freezing glaciers and towering mountain peaks to viewing humpback whales and bears, it’s easy to fall in love with the beautiful scenes of Alaska.

There are few better ways to experience Alaska than by cruising with Norwegian Cruise Line. Cruisers have a viewing advantage, able to see the best of the whole state right from their stateroom windows! Not only will travelers get up close to glaciers and icebergs, but the wildlife from the sea is unlike anything you have seen before. No more hailing cabs or hopping on planes to explore the next destination; visit Alaska and you can discover history and heritage for your own eyes.

Cruise to Alaska with Norwegian Cruise Line

When cruising to Alaska with Norwegian Cruise Line, guests have plenty of opportunities to see the state by land and sea. Book an Alaska Cruisetour and you’ll have the ultimate sightseeing experience. Each tour is led by local Alaskan guides who give each traveler an authentic Alaska experience, from sled dogs to railroad journeys. Enjoy Alaska by land on vacations from 11-to-14 days with overnights in Denali, Anchorage, Fairbanks, and Homer. There is an itinerary for every kind of traveler. EXPLORING ALASKA ON UNIQUE ITINERARIES

When traveling to Alaska with Norwegian Cruise Line, guests can expect various ways to connect and experience the outdoors. Step outside along The Waterfront, or take your place by a picture window in the vessel’s Observation Lounge, Spinnaker, or while relaxing in a Thermal Spa Suite, for the best views.

Norwegian Cruise Line has a fleet of five ships available for your Alaska voyage. When booking your travel plans, it all comes down to what you want to get out of your vacation. If you’re looking for an intimate cruise ship experience, Norwegian Jewe l, Norwegian Jade, Norwegian Sun , and Norwegian Spirit will provide a cozy ambience. Sip a cocktail or take a dip in one of the five hot tubs and get relaxing!