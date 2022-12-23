NORWEGIAN’S ALASKA AWAITS
A cruise on Norwegian Cruise Line can be the best way to experience the Great Land.
If you’ve ever wanted to visit Alaska, it’s time to stop wishing and waiting for the right time to travel. As America’s last great wilderness, Alaska has some of the wildest views in the world; from cruising by freezing glaciers and towering mountain peaks to viewing humpback whales and bears, it’s easy to fall in love with the beautiful scenes of Alaska.
There are few better ways to experience Alaska than by cruising with Norwegian Cruise Line. Cruisers have a viewing advantage, able to see the best of the whole state right from their stateroom windows! Not only will travelers get up close to glaciers and icebergs, but the wildlife from the sea is unlike anything you have seen before. No more hailing cabs or hopping on planes to explore the next destination; visit Alaska and you can discover history and heritage for your own eyes.
Cruise to Alaska with Norwegian Cruise Line
When cruising to Alaska with Norwegian Cruise Line, guests have plenty of opportunities to see the state by land and sea. Book an Alaska Cruisetour and you’ll have the ultimate sightseeing experience. Each tour is led by local Alaskan guides who give each traveler an authentic Alaska experience, from sled dogs to railroad journeys. Enjoy Alaska by land on vacations from 11-to-14 days with overnights in Denali, Anchorage, Fairbanks, and Homer. There is an itinerary for every kind of traveler.
EXPLORING ALASKA ON UNIQUE ITINERARIES
Guests looking for more action-packed experiences can look to Norwegian Encore, Norwegian Joy, and Norwegian Bliss. These two vessels will be filled with onboard thrills and outdoor adventures, along with history, creature comforts, and something for the whole family. No matter the trip you book, you can have a vacation of a lifetime in Alaska.
Norwegian Cruise Line is here to provide a trip you’ll always remember. Come aboard to witness the Northern Lights and wildlife right before your eyes. It’s time to relax, feel free, and let the outside in on your Alaska vacation.
