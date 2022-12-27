Carnival’s New Year’s Eve Celebrations Kick Off 2023

As we count down the days until New Year’s Eve, Carnival Cruise Line has announced some exciting new year’s festivities on land and sea for the whole family.

Whether traveling by land or sea, Carnival invites guests to “Choose Fun Together,” the theme of their 2023 campaign.

New Year’s Eve with Carnival Cruise Line

The brand will once again be the official cruise line sponsor of the Times Square New Year’s Eve and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest .

Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy will light the New Year’s Eve Ball in New York’s Times Square along with Carnival partner Chef Emeril Lagasse. Together, they’ll flip the giant switch that illuminates the famous New Year’s Eve Ball before it drops from the top of One Times Square.

At sea, Carnival Cruise Line will have 24 ships available to celebrate and welcome the new year.

RELATED: CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE REVEALS NEW DETAILS ABOUT CARNIVAL VENEZIA

“As we head into 2023, we have even more reasons to celebrate and so it’s appropriate that America’s cruise line be part of America’s most iconic New Year’s celebration,” says Duffy. “We’ve got two new ships joining the fleet next year, including the start of year-round service from New York in June on Carnival Venezia, which will offer our upcoming Carnival Fun Italian Style experience, and then we’ll end the year with Carnival Jubilee arriving in Galveston.

“We’re looking forward to continuing this exciting period of growth and building on the success of the past year.”

More About Carnival Cruise Line’s ‘Choose Fun Together’ Campaign for New Year

To welcome 2023, Carnival Cruise Line created a campaign called “Choose Fun Together,” inviting guests to have fun and find something of interest, whether sailing with family, friends, or a partner.

The brand chose this tagline to showcase the fun that can happen when people come together and travel on one of its ships.

Will you be ringing in 2023 with Carnival Cruise Line? Let us know in the comments!