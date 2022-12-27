On behalf of the whole team, we wish everyone a happy and healthy new year. After a fun and exciting year of cruising and traveling, we can’t wait to welcome 2023 with more destinations, experiences, and memories. Before we dive into the new year, join us in recapping some highlights from 2022.

Traveled to Ushuaia, Argentina, and boarded Atlas Ocean Voyages World Navigator. We traveled to Antarctica and explored all the amazing wildlife and beauty of the stunning destination.

In March, we celebrated all things cruise at our Porthole Cruise & Travel party. The party was held in connection with Seatrade Cruise Global.

May 2022, we went aboard the new Margaritaville at Sea Paradise and watched Jimmy Buffett perform live.

In the summer, we created a travel show for Windstar Cruises and flew to Israel to experience the Mediterranean.

In August, we joined Carnival Corporation in celebrating the brand’s 50th birthday.

We cruised out of New York and created a travel show for Princess Cruises aboard the Enchanted Princess

In November, we traveled to St. Kitts and filmed a travel show. We hiked around the jungle and explored the amazing island.

We joined Celebrity Beyond in their naming ceremony.

We flew to St. Maarten to film a travel show and showcase the beautiful attractions of St. Maarten.

To end the year, we went to Tahiti with Paul Gaugin Cruises to film our latest travel show of the year.

Cruise into the new year with the journey of a lifetime. On August 13, 2023, set sail with Bill Panofff on the one-of-a-kind AmaMagna to experience the luxury of space, breathtaking views, grand capitals, and charming villages of the legendary Danube River. Details are available in our latest article here.

We look forward to creating more content and cruising with you in 2023! Happy New Year!