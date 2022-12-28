Carnival Cruise Line Names Emeril Lagasse Chief Culinary Officer

Today, Carnival Cruise Line kicked their food offerings up a notch by naming Chef Emeril Lagasse as the brand’s Chief Culinary Officer.

Lagasse has years of culinary talent and has showcased his skills with his restaurant Emeril’s Bistro, a popular favorite on two Carnival ships, Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration. The brand plans to feature Emeril’s Bistro on the new Carnival Jubilee in December 2023.

“Food is key to the fun of a Carnival cruise,” says Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Emeril’s restaurants on our two new ships have been a great addition to our dining offerings and guests rave about the food, which will also be on Carnival Jubilee come next December. With Emeril’s culinary expertise and broader profile on our ships, along with our wildly popular partnership with Food Network star Guy Fieri, Carnival will feature two iconic talents in the food and dining industry across our fleet.”

MORE ABOUT EMERIL LAGASSE

Emeril Lagasse is a James Beard Award winner, known specifically for his mastery of Creole and Cajun cuisine.

He has created cookbooks and starred on television cooking shows such as Emeril Cooks.

As Chief Culinary Officer, Lagasse will support Carnival chefs, advising on food trends and techniques for current and future dining menus.

“I’ve been creating and operating restaurants for many years but developing my restaurants with Carnival and learning about the cruise industry has been an exhilarating experience,” says Lagasse. “I love Carnival’s focus on food and fun and the many great dining options they offer their guests. I’m looking forward to building on our success at sea with Carnival’s exceptional culinary team.”

Duffy and Lagasse will join Carnival Cruise Line for the New Year’s Eve Times Square countdown as musical sponsors and representatives of the brand. To learn more about the New Year’s Eve honor click to read our recent article here.

