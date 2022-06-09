Evrima from The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Completes Sea Trials

One of the world’s most famous hotel brands is nearly ready to begin sailing on their new cruise ship! Evrima, the inaugural yacht from The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, completed a series of successful sea trials today under the direction of Captain Steven MacBeath and the entire onboard team of engineers, contractors and shipyard staff.

The international hotel chain announced in 2018 that they would be entering the cruise space and though the COVID-19 pandemic delayed production of their new ship, the fledgling cruise line is finally getting ready to sail.

About Evirma

The new ship boasts ultra-luxe suites with private terraces and two glamorous 138-square-foot penthouse suites all found in a sleek 190-meter frame. The intimate size of the yacht creates a more residential feel, and the expansive suites boast floor to ceiling windows resulting in more flowing, spacious accommodations. Those who book will find a number of onboard activities and entertainment, watersports from the yacht’s marina, a curated menu of spa treatments and the yacht’s signature restaurant, which was designed by Sven Elverfeld of Aqua, the three Michelin star restaurant at The Ritz- Carlton, Wolfsburg.

RELATED: THE RITZ-CARLTON YACHT COLLECTION UNVEILS 2023 MEDITERRANEAN ITINERARIES

“The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection will have a distinctive personality and the vessels are sure to be true stand outs in some of the most glamorous ports around the world,” said Herve Humler, president and chief operating officer of The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company. “This unique combination of yachting and cruising will usher in a new way of luxury travel for guests seeking to discover the world in a relaxed, casually elegant, and comfortable atmosphere with the highest level of personalized service.”

From April to November 2023, the new ship will sail the Mediterranean with calls on exotic ports like Melilla, Spain; La Gomera, Canary Islands, Spain; Praia, Cape Verde; Mindelo, Cape Verde; and Catania, Sicily, Italy.