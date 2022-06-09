MSC Bellissima Joins Summer 2022 Mediterranean Sailings

Due to the demand for cruise vacations this summer, MSC Cruises has added MSC Bellissima to their Mediterranean fleet.

“As holidaymakers are planning now their summer holidays, we are extremely pleased to see that our continued and present investments in the experience on board – including improved dining, additional entertainment options as well as extra staff to look after every need of our guests even during the busy summer season – is paying off with high ratings from recurring and new guests,” said Gianni Onorato, CEO of MSC Cruises. “This led us to position one additional ship in the Mediterranean – a popular destination – to give our guests even more choice of ships and itineraries.”

On July 9, 2022, MSC Bellissima will begin offering 7-night sailings from Valencia and Barcelona/Tarragona, Spain, and the Italian ports of Genoa, Livorno, and Naples. To see available trip dates head to MSC Cruises website.

More about MSC Bellissima:

12 dining venues, including French specialty restaurant L’Atelier Bistrot, and more than 20 bars and lounges. The ship also features acclaimed pastry chef Jean-Philippe Maury’s Chocolate & Café, which is dedicated entirely to unique and elegant chocolate creations and is sure to please anyone with a sweet tooth.

An award-winning family offering with kids’ activities and services from partners LEGO Group and Chicco with a dedicated family deck area.

Exclusive shows in The Carousel Lounge, an intimate and state-of-the art venue that allows performers to combine awe-inspiring acrobatics, dance and music into a multi-sensory entertainment experience.

The MSC Yacht Club with private facilities, luxurious accommodations spanning three decks, and butler service round-the-clock.

A spectacular LED Sky Screen at Sea at stretching more than 260 feet over a stunning 314-foot Mediterranean-style promenade that forms the social hub of the ship.

Comfortable and innovative accommodations to meet every need, demonstrating the way MSC Cruises puts guests at the heart of its designs and ship building with 10 different types of staterooms to choose from.

More about MSC Cruises:

Travel to Europe’s most popular destinations, while enjoying a stress-free vacation on MSC Cruises this summer. Learn more about the Summer 2022 sailing itineraries below.

Western Mediterranean highlights for summer 2022 include:

MSC Meraviglia will homeport in Barcelona, sailing the perfect itinerary for any sun-seeker: Cannes (France); Genoa, La Spezia and Civitavecchia (Italy); plus Palma de Mallorca (Spain).

MSC Opera will homeport in Genoa and visit Palermo (Italy). Other destinations include Marseille (France), Barcelona (Spain), and the newly reinstated embarkation ports of La Goulette (Tunisia) and Naples (Italy).

MSC Splendida will offer cruises from Genoa (Italy) to Marseille (France); one of Sicily’s most sought-after destinations, Siracusa; Taranto and its awe-aspiring beaches; and Civitavecchia (Italy).

MSC Seaview will offer the best of the Western Mediterranean with sailings from Genoa (Italy). She will visit the historical ports of Naples and Messina (Italy), Valletta (Malta), Barcelona (Spain), and Marseille (France).

MSC Seaside will depart from Genoa, offering itineraries to Civitavecchia and Palermo (Italy), Ibiza and Valencia (Spain), and Marseille (France).

MSC Orchestra will offer new 10-night cruises calling at Genoa (Italy); Marseille/Provence (France); Malaga, Cadiz/Seville and Lisbon (Portugal); Alicante/Costa Blanca and Mahon/Menorca (Spain); and Olbia (Italy).

Eastern Mediterranean highlights for summer 2022 include:

MSC Fantasia will homeport in Trieste (Italy), offering calls to Ancona (Italy), Kotor (Montenegro), Bari (Italy), Corfu (Greece), and the picturesque city of Dubrovnik (Croatia). Starting in September, the ship will perform 11-night cruises that include Piraeus/Athens (Greece), and Izmir/Ephesus and Istanbul (Turkey).

MSC Musica will depart from Monfalcone (Italy) and visit Katakolon/Olympia, Heraklion, Santorini (Greece); and Bari (Italy).

MSC Sinfonia and MSC Armonia will both homeport from the heart of the Mediterranean, the Italian port of Venice at Marghera. Other exciting ports on MSC Sinfonia’s itinerary include Kotor (Montenegro), the infamous Greek islands of Mykonos and Santorini (Greece), and Bari (Italy).MSC Armonia is putting a focus on gorgeous views with calls to Brindisi (Italy), Mykonos and Greek mainland destination of Piraeus for Athens, as well as Split and Zadar (Croatia).

A variety of spectacular destinations await guests aboard MSC Lirica. Departing from Piraeus/Athens (Greece), the ship will call at Kusadasi (Turkey), Haifa (Israel), the islands of Limassol (Cyprus), plus Rhodes and Santorini (Greece).

