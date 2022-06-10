Cruise Deal of the Week – June 10, 2022

Happy Friday! We’re just a few weeks away from the first cruises on board the brand new Disney Wish and today we have a cruise deal you won’t want to miss! It’s been a decade since the last time Disney built a new ship and the hype around Wish has been growing and growing the closer she gets to sailing. The fifth ship from the cruise line will feature iconic Disney character Rapunzul for the line’s signature stern decorations and will be powered by the new LNG technology.

Delivered just yesterday by Meyer Werft in Germany, the shipyard’s Managing Director Jan Meyer said “Today, the construction of such complex and large units is an extreme challenge. Against this background, we are very pleased that we were able to hand over the Disney Wish with its many innovations for an immersive passenger experience with many loving details and numerous environmentally friendly solutions to the shipping company.”

It’s time for the Cruise Deal of the Week!

3-Day Bahamas Cruise on Disney Wish

Leaving Friday, January 20, 2023, Disney Wish will sail from Port Canaveral to the Bahamas with calls on Nassau and Disney’s private island Castaway Cay. For a limited time, you can book for just $815 per person for an inside room or upgrade to a balcony for just $996 per person. If you’re looking for a cruise vacation to start your 2023 off right, then check it out!