Cruising Beyond With Celebrity

Picturesque words like beautiful, chic and artistic compel verification when bandied about in cruise jargon. With no hesitation the new Celebrity Beyond has made her inaugural splash into the waters of cruising and with undeniable credibility checks all the boxes.

This latest addition to the Celebrity fleet proudly sailed out of Southampton, England for the first time April 27th, flaunting flair and a virtual gallery of stylish design. Previous guests on the Edge or Apex may notice similarities in the sisterhood relationship but as the name implies this new family member goes even further. Like her siblings before her, the image of the eye catching Magic Carpet draped over the side of the vessel depicts the trio’s hallmark attraction but the Beyond is the perennial younger sister that vies for attention with new features.

The soft color palette of crisp grey, with touches of scarlet, maroon and ivory paints a backdrop to the ship’s sublime motif but the first thing you’ll notice is the attention given to personal space due to a modest upsizing of the vessel. Regardless of being indoors or out you’ll find yourself immersed in a world of playfully chic furnishings, art and amenities.

Whether you prefer sun or shade, there is ample lounge chair space and cabana style groupings that surround the large open air pool with two giant hot tubs designed as larger than life champagne glasses towering overhead. If you prefer a more serene approach to your day’s repose, the indoor solarium pool is covered from the elements and also offers two hot tubs with an adjacent smoothie and juice bar.

Watch movies, listen to music or even dine in the authentic park-like surroundings of the Rooftop Garden. Al fresco design, live plants and bushes make this outdoor venue ideal for savoring nature’s tranquility while cruising the high seas. There are tranquil settings everywhere that offer an invitation to sit and admire the ship’s imaginative aesthetic.

The multi-level Grand Plaza is the ship’s hub for live music over cocktails and expands out to Cafe el Bacio for gourmet coffees and Craft Social for beer lovers. The Club is a multi-purpose two level venue for daytime activities, night time cabarets and late nite revelry.

Food For Thought on Celebrity Beyond

Celebrity’s well deserved reputation for culinary excellence is on full display aboard the Beyond. Sushi, steak and bistro style specialty restaurants cater to guests seeking something a cut above normal but frankly the ship’s four main dining rooms are beyond normal themselves. The Cyprus, Tuscan, Normandie and Cosmopolitan dining rooms each replicate superb quality, regionally inspired cuisine and far exceed expectations.

The fantasy dreamworld of Eden sets the stage for live performances while dining on open kitchen culinary presentations. Michelin style gastronomic engagement is front and center with a creative menu designed by chef extraordinaire Daniel Boulud amidst the elegant atmosphere of Le Voyage.

Cruise with Celebrity Status

The popularity of the Infinite Veranda accommodations on the previous Edge Class vessels has led to even more being available on the Beyond. Rather than a walk out sliver of open air space behind a door, this piece of stateroom real estate is a masterstroke concept that allows for the top portion of the ceiling to floor wall of glass to be lowered simulating a balcony to savor the trade winds of the sea or remain up for unobstructed sea views of the passing cinema.

Guests can take life up a notch by choosing deluxe Aqua Class accommodations. These havens of the suite life come with king size cashmere mattress bedding and complimentary dining in the exclusive Blu Restaurant. Embracing an approach to wellness and healthy living, guests have unlimited access to the SEA Thermal Suite and a personal spa concierge for personal fitness consultation.

The intimate club like Retreat is actually a resort within a resort proffering ultra-luxe suites, private dining in the Luminae restaurant, an exclusive secluded sundeck and a VIP lounge with gourmet quick bites and premium beverages. Retreat guests receive excursion credits, premium WIFI and a concierge at their beck and call to make whatever arrangements you need.

Devoted fans of Celebrity will be quick to point out that the brand features fabulous production shows, guest entertainers and fascinating worldwide itineraries. Add in the inclusive benefits of a free drink package, complimentary WIFI and prepaid gratuities and who would disagree?

Celebrity displays a knack for knowing what cruise guests expect and delivers on so many fronts. Envisioning and creating new standards is obviously what they are all about and there’s something special to be said about a cruise line that perfects cruising on the Edge, attaining the Apex of ship design and goes well Beyond expectations.