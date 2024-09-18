Norwegian Luna Unveiled!

21st ship for NCL boasts street-art design, 10-percent boost in capacity

Norwegian Cruise Line has just revealed (and opened for sale) the newest Prima Plus–class ship, Norwegian Luna, set to launch in April 2026 from Miami.

The new ship features a 10-percent larger size and capacity (1,056 feet long, 156,300 grt, and 3,550 guests) than the Prima-class ships Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva, and will be a twin sister to Norwegian Aqua, due for delivery in March 2025.

Both Aqua and Luna are currently under construction at Italy’s Fincantieri shipyard.

Luna’s hull art will consist of a piece titled La Luna by Napa, California, street artist ELLE, who has gained fame for her partnerships with brands like Nike, Reebok, Kohler, and Ralph Lauren.

The piece is intended to show how the moon influences the ebb and flow of the tides and, as a cosmic force, shapes the movement of humanity.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Norwegian Cruise Line, who has been known for showcasing stunningly designed hull art across its entire fleet,” says ELLE. “It’s been an incredible experience crafting this piece and knowing my 1,056-foot piece of artwork will sail across the seas, traveling the globe for all to see.”

The new ship will also feature the Aqua Slidecoaster, a first-of-its-kind hybrid rollercoaster and waterslide, as well as the Glow Court, which will be an interactive digital sports complex by day and nightclub by night. The exclusive ship-within-a-ship, The Haven, will have Three-Bedroom Duplex Haven Suites, expansive, two-story staterooms with three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Dining options aboard Luna will include specialty Thai restaurant Sukhothai and Indulge Food Hall with 10 different food stations (including the plant-based Planterie) in addition to old favorites like Cagney’s Steakhouse, Onda by Scarpetta, and Le Bistro.

Norwegian Luna is scheduled to sail from Miami to ports across the Caribbean and the Bahamas. For more information, see Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Luna.