A Guide to Cruise Hygiene

Cruise ships offer a unique travel experience but can also pose hygiene challenges due to close living quarters. Here’s a straightforward guide to maintain your health while cruising.

Hand Hygiene

Frequent Handwashing: Wash hands with soap and water for 20 seconds:

Before and after meals

After using the restroom

After touching communal surfaces

Use Hand Sanitizer: Carry hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol for times when soap isn’t available.

Dining Etiquette

Buffets:

Use tongs or serving spoons instead of hands.

Cabin Cleanliness

Keep Your Cabin Clean:

Use disinfectant wipes on high-touch surfaces like remote controls and doorknobs.

Stay Healthy

Get Vaccinated:

Ensure vaccinations (like flu or hepatitis A) are current.

Stay Home if Sick:

Avoid cruising if you have contagious symptoms.

Outdoor Safety

Sunscreen:

Apply frequently and consider biodegradable options.

Hydrate:

Drink plenty of water, especially during outdoor activities.

Know Medical Facilities

Be aware of the ship’s medical services for any emergencies.

Following these tips will help you maintain hygiene and minimize health risks during your cruise. Enjoy your trip!