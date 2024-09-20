Double the Wilderness

Laid-back Caribbean getaways and chic European excursions are wonderful. But lately, some science-minded travelers are opting for less conventional experiences that provide up-close looks at unique forms of life.

One such adventure is The Darwin & Orellana Discovery Tour.

The 11-day adventure allows guests to visit Ecuador’s iconic Galapagos Islands, where Charles Darwin researched his classic Origin of Species. There are animals on those islands that exist nowhere else.

But also included is a trip to the awe-inspiring Amazon rainforest, one of the planet’s last great wilderness areas, packed with unusual plants and animals.

The tour features premium accommodations at Scalesia Lodge and The Finch Bay Hotel.

By Alex Darlington

