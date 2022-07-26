Carnival Celebration to Have Fleet’s Largest Retail Selection

When the upcoming Carnival Celebration debuts this November, those on board will have plenty of options when it come to onboard shopping! The cruise line announced today that there will be nine retail collections on board, the most of any ship in their fleet.

“As retailers, we saw more opportunity to connect our merchandise with our onboard experiences, so for Carnival Celebration’s collections, we really kicked it up a notch,” said Jeremy Schiller, vice president of retail operations for Carnival Cruise Line. “We know our guests want Carnival products, ship-name products and products that remind them of where they’ve traveled to with us, and they will find all of that and much more on Celebration. We’re confident they’ll love our new offerings as much as our classics.”

The nine shopping options for cruisers include:

50 th Birthday – just for Carnival Celebration, many of the sold-out and limited-edition 50 th Birthday merchandise that was first released in March will be relaunched and only available for purchase aboard the ship. Giving guests the opportunity to, once again, purchase what they love, the variety of special commemorative items will include the 50 th Birthday edition Monopoly game and “piece of history” souvenirs, among other guest favorites.

305 Deco Celebration – paying homage to Carnival Celebration’s 820 Biscayne zone and the city where Carnival was founded 50 years ago, this collection will feature all of the pastels, tropical colors and vibes of Miami with beach totes, drink coasters, bucket hats, towels, lanyards, and more influenced by the “305’s” unique districts.

Romero Britto – continuing a very successful partnership with the ever-popular Miami-based artist, Romero Britto is designing a Celebration-specific line of colorful products including handbags, luggage tags and passport holders.

Ruby and Sapphire (R&S) – all created with the line’s iconic colors in mind, the extensive collection of R&S apparel and souvenirs will shout Carnival.

Signature Hull – for the first time in Carnival’s history, Celebration will showcase a collection of backpacks, clothing and accessories inspired by the line’s stunning new red, white and blue hull livery that is being adorned on all of the ships in its fleet.

Key Collectors – allowing guests to expand their Carnival collections, the ship will offer a selection of limited-edition collectors’ items including unique ship models, official coins with the original and new Celebration, a Funship Freddy plush toy, funnel hats and headbands.

Holiday – for the first few months of the ship’s service, Carnival Celebration will be a holly-jolly home to never-sold-sets of holiday cheer in the form of new ornaments, Christmas trees and fun pajamas for the whole family.

Carnival Celebration will also feature a destination-driven collection and Carnival core-logo collection, as well as special retail items inspired by the ship’s various entertainment venues, such as the Heroes Tribute Bar and BOLT, The Ultimate Sea Coaster. Guests can also visit the new Carnival Store in the ship’s Summer Landing zone with the most expansive collection of logo items in the fleet in reimagined designs and styles as well as a whole new line of customizable apparel and merchandise.

