Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady to Appear on “The Bachelorette”
If you’re a fan of the hit television show The Bachelorette on ABC and you love cruising, do we have some news for you! For the first time, the 19th season of the dating show will feature not one, but two single ladies looking for love and one of the episode takes place on board Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady cruise ship. The episode airs Monday August 1st at 8pm on ABC.
Bachelorettes Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey are back after dual breakup in the season 26 finale of “The Bachelor,” and they’re looking for love on the high seas. Sailing the Mediterranean with Virgin, the leading ladies will enjoy staying in the Massive Suites and having fun all over the ship while cruising.
“Rachel and Gabby couldn’t have a better wingwoman than Valiant Lady, and we’re thrilled to play a role in their journey to find the one,” said Virgin Voyages’ President Nirmal Saverimuttu. “The Bachelorette has never been filmed on a luxury ocean cruise line before, and I think fans will be intrigued and realize that the incredible experience we offer on-board extends beyond the show. They too can embark on a luxurious and relaxing couple’s getaway or guys/girls trip and have an amazing time setting sail the Virgin way.”
cruising to Love
A cruise ship makes for a unique setting for the show thanks to all the eateries, bars, activities and venues to enjoy. While the men competing for love aren’t on their dates with Rachel and Gabby, they’re free to explore the ship and see what happens!
One spot we expect to see some footage is The Manor nightclub on board which harkens back to Virgin’s early days as a record company.
Have you cruised with Virgin Voyages before? Let us know in the comments!