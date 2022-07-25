NCL Reveals Cast of “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical”

As we inch closer to the debut of Norwegian Prima from Norwegian Cruise Line, this morning we learned a little bit more about the entertainment on board! NCL has revealed the cast of their new performance “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” premiering this August on board Norwegian Prima.

The show narrates the story of Donna Summer’s rise to fame, showing the Queen of Disco at three of the most pivotal stages of her career: Diva Donna, Disco Donna and Duckling Donna.

“The legendary Donna Summer is an inspiration to many, and we cast performers who would honor her and match the same level of star power and talent,” said Richard Ambrose, senior vice president of Entertainment and Cruise Programs for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. “We continue to bring Broadway-level entertainment and world-class talent to our fleet, and we are excited for guests to be able to watch a musical they actually get to be part of. The new Prima Theater allows for a truly exciting show, and we know guests will find themselves enthralled with Donna Summer’s moving life story and timeless music.”