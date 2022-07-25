NCL Reveals Cast of “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical”
As we inch closer to the debut of Norwegian Prima from Norwegian Cruise Line, this morning we learned a little bit more about the entertainment on board! NCL has revealed the cast of their new performance “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” premiering this August on board Norwegian Prima.
The show narrates the story of Donna Summer’s rise to fame, showing the Queen of Disco at three of the most pivotal stages of her career: Diva Donna, Disco Donna and Duckling Donna.
“The legendary Donna Summer is an inspiration to many, and we cast performers who would honor her and match the same level of star power and talent,” said Richard Ambrose, senior vice president of Entertainment and Cruise Programs for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. “We continue to bring Broadway-level entertainment and world-class talent to our fleet, and we are excited for guests to be able to watch a musical they actually get to be part of. The new Prima Theater allows for a truly exciting show, and we know guests will find themselves enthralled with Donna Summer’s moving life story and timeless music.”
Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Cast
Tasked with playing Donna Summer are three actresses with backgrounds on the stage and screen. First, playing Diva Donna, is “American Idol” season two finalist, Kimberley Locke. Locke is also well-known for her work on television and Broadway, where she most recently performed in Kristin Chenoweth’s one-woman show, “For The Girls.”
Valerie Curlingford who plays Disco Donna, is from the Netherlands and will highlight Donna Summer’s career in her late teens and early twenties as she first finds success in the iconic 1970s disco era.
D’Nasya Jordan, who most recently starred as Little Inez in “Hairspray”, will play Duckling Donna as she grows up in Boston in the 1960s.
“It is an incredible honor to play Donna Summer along a very talented cast in this highly-rated musical,” said Locke. “Donna Summer’s inspirational story and pioneering talent led the way for so many of today’s brightest vocalists. She has left an immeasurable impact on music and culture, and I am excited to bring her story to guests around the world aboard the beautiful Norwegian Prima.”
The production will feature more than 20 of Summer’s top hits, including “Bad Girls,” “Last Dance,” and “Hot Stuff,” and will also offer the audience a deeper understanding of the inspiration behind some of Summer’s most memorable songs. The 85-minute musical will be a first at sea, where the Prima Theater itself transforms into a full disco, allowing guests to become part of the show and dance along to Summer’s hit songs.