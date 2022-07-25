American Cruise Lines Announces First-Ever California Cruise

American Cruise Lines is expanding their cruise offerings to California with a new 8-day cruise itinerary from San Francisco beginning in 2023 on board American Jazz. It’s the first time ever American Cruise Line has offered a California cruise itinerary.

Sailing round trip from San Francisco, the cruise ventures into the heart of wine country along the Napa River. The new itinerary stops in San Francisco, Napa, Vallejo, Stockton, and Sacramento, and cruises San Francisco Bay, San Pablo Bay, the Napa River, and the San Joaquin River.

“American continues to expand the possibilities for exceptional domestic small ship cruises across the country. Exploring this beautiful region of Northern California by riverboat will provide a new opportunity for our guests to discover the Bay area and the Napa Valley in an exceptional way…many have driven there, but not many can say they have actually cruised through wine country,” said Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines.