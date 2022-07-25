American Cruise Lines Announces First-Ever California Cruise
American Cruise Lines is expanding their cruise offerings to California with a new 8-day cruise itinerary from San Francisco beginning in 2023 on board American Jazz. It’s the first time ever American Cruise Line has offered a California cruise itinerary.
Sailing round trip from San Francisco, the cruise ventures into the heart of wine country along the Napa River. The new itinerary stops in San Francisco, Napa, Vallejo, Stockton, and Sacramento, and cruises San Francisco Bay, San Pablo Bay, the Napa River, and the San Joaquin River.
“American continues to expand the possibilities for exceptional domestic small ship cruises across the country. Exploring this beautiful region of Northern California by riverboat will provide a new opportunity for our guests to discover the Bay area and the Napa Valley in an exceptional way…many have driven there, but not many can say they have actually cruised through wine country,” said Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines.
California Cruise Highlights
Some of the highlights of the new itinerary include sailing through San Francisco Bay and the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz, and Treasure Island. Local San Francisco experiences include visits to Fisherman’s Wharf, Ghirardelli Square and Alcatraz. Special experiences include a Napa Valley Winery experience, and a NASCAR-style driving experience at the Stockton 99 Speedway.
RELATED: AMERICAN CRUISE LINES REVEALS NEW SHIP DESIGN
The cruise also features a guided tour of Old Sacramento’s underground city and port, and a visit to the California Railroad Museum, home to 5 full-size steam locomotives including Central Pacific No. 1 Governor Stanford, as well as many exhibits including one honoring the Chinese contribution to the building of the Transcontinental Railroad, and the infamous Golden Spike which commemorated the completion of the celebrated railroad in 1869.
2023 departure dates for American Cruise Lines’ new 8-Day San Francisco Bay cruises are: 2/17, 2/24, 3/3, & 3/10 aboard American Jazz.