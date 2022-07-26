Holland America Line Celebrates Full Year Of Cruising Post-Pandemic

On July 25, 2022, Holland America Line’s team and travelers celebrated one year of returning to sea after the cruise industry paused cruising in the light of COVID-19.

“The emotions and excitement from a year ago still resonate today as destinations around the world open and we persist in fully getting back to cruising,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line.

Holland America Line’s Nieuw Amsterdam was the first ship to sail post-pandemic on July 24, 2021.

Throughout the year, Holland America Line’s 10 ships set sail to Alaska, Canada/New England, the Caribbean, Hawaii, the Mediterranean, Mexico, Northern Europe, Pacific Coast, Panama Canal, and South Pacific. Once travel is over for the season, the ships will return to their ports in Australia/New Zealand and South America.

To view each ship’s return to service dates, head to Holland America Line’s website.

“We are grateful to our guests who returned to sail with us, to our team members who came back to sea, to the ports that welcomed us, to our partners who stood by us and to all of our shoreside employees who got us back in the water. Over the past year we have operated more than 240 cruises, and we look forward to continuing to offer more memorable vacations,” said Antorcha.

Since 1873, Holland America Line has been cruising around the world. The ships in her fleet feature innovative initiatives and experiences highlighting each destination.

