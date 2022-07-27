Seabourn Venture Embarks on Inaugural Cruise

The newest ship from Seabourn welcomed its first guests on board today for a 12-day Northern Isles expedition. Seabourn Venture embarked from Tromsø, Norway on route to Arctic and the Svalbard Archipelago.

The new luxury adventure ship will spend the season sailing 12- to 15-day voyages exploring the Arctic, Greenland and Iceland, and the Canadian Arctic Archipelago in Nunavut before heading south in October 2022 to sail the Caribbean, Central America, Columbia, Ecuador, Peru, and Chile.

“Exploration has always been part of our brand legacy, but the launch of Seabourn Venture turns the page on a new chapter for us, offering our guests opportunities to explore remote destinations in every corner of the globe and truly be a part of the natural wonders, wildlife, history, and culture they’ll find there,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. “Seabourn guests are as passionate about discovery as they are about traveling in ultra-luxury, and Seabourn Venture offers a new type of expedition experience allowing our guests to discover the magnificence from the Arctic to the Antarctic.”

About Seabourn Venture

Seabourn Venture is a PC6 Polar Class ship capable of sailing all over. the world. It features modern hardware and technology that extends the ship’s global deployment and capabilities. The ship is staffed with a 26-person Expedition Team whose role is to give guests the most from expeditions on land and at sea. It features 132 oceanfront suites designed by Adam D. Tihany and managing partner Alessia Genova of New York-based atelier Tihany Design.

The ship is equipped with kayaks and enough Zodiacs to transport every guest on expeditions at once, as well as two custom-built submarines, each with capacity for six.

