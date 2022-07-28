Princess Cruises has announced brand new itineraries for the 2023-2024 season. Travelers can expect 47 new itineraries with new destinations, all from North American ports.

“No one can match our unique combination of unparalleled itinerary choices with the authentic, personalized Medallion Class experience that makes a Princess cruise so special and memorable. So whether you’re looking for a quick Caribbean getaway or a ‘bucket list’ trip to the South Pacific – or anything in between – Princess has got you covered,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

Highlights of The Upcoming Itineraries:

Looking for a tropical vacation to Hawaii and Tahiti? Set sail on the following ships this season:

Princess Cruises Discovery Princess will be sailing to Hawaii for the first time on two 15-day voyages featuring overnight stays in Honolulu.

Princess Cruises’ Sapphire Princess is offering a new 32-night itinerary visiting Hawaii and Tahiti and making its first trip to Fiji.

Travel to the Caribbean with Crown Princess, Emerald Princess, Enchanted Princess, Island Princess, Regal Princess, Sky Princess, and Ruby Princess.

18 itineraries offering trips from five to 21 days.

Visit the Caribbean islands of Cozumel, Grand Cayman, St. Kitts, St. Thomas, Grand Turk, and Princess Cays.

Top off your summer with a visit to Mexico on Crown Princess, Diamond Princess, and Discovery Princess.

5 itineraries offering trips from five to 10 days.

Visit Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Manzanillo, La Paz, and Loreto

Discovery Princess will return to the West Coast, offering five-to-seven-day trips from Mexico, Los Angeles, and a 10- day Mexican Riviera.

Crown Princess will offer a 10-day Mexican Riviera cruise beginning in San Francisco

Diamond Princes will sail a 10-day Baja Peninsula and Sea of Cortez cruise from Los Angeles.

Visit the Panama Canal aboard Emerald Princess, Island Princess, and Ruby Princess.

23 departures on six itineraries.

10–15-day trips

Visit Falmouth, Fuerte Amador, Cartagena and Putarenas

Are you thinking of sailing with Princess Cruises in 2023 or 2024? Let us know in the comments!