Cruise Deal of the Week – July 29, 2022

Happy Friday, Cruisers!

Hopefully you have something fun planned for the last weekend of July 2022, but if not, we have a cruise deal that you aren’t going to want to miss! It’s not too late to book a European cruise in 2022 and we have a deal from MSC Cruises that may be one of the best available right now. If you’ve ever wanted to see Venice, Mykonos, Athens and more, then this deal is for you!

Here’s the cruise deal of the week!

7 Day Cruise From Venice, Italy

Departing Venice, Italy on a number of dates between August and November 2022, MSC Armonia will call on Brindisi, Mykonos, Athens, and Split before returning to Venice. The best prices we saw where in late October and early November when an interior stateroom is only $219. MSC Cruises is also offering a number of perks for booking like free drinks, wifi, up to $500 in onboard credit and kids sail free!

If you’re looking for a European vacation this year, take advantage of this deal while you can!