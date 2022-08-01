West By Northwest

Princess Cruises

“The reopening of Canadian ports to the cruise industry is a bold and important move that significantly expands the array of travel opportunities available to guests,” says John Padgett, President of Princess Cruises. The cruise line offers six ships in the region, including the newest ship, Discovery Princess. She makes her inaugural season in Alaska from Seattle sailing along the Inside Passage with stops visiting the charming Southeast Alaska capital city of Juneau, gold-rush era Skagway, salmon-rich Ketchikan, and British-influenced Victoria, B.C.

Other popular 7-day cruises include Crown Princess and Majestic Princess, along with Royal Princess and Grand Princess, sailing the ”Voyage of the Glaciers” 7-day itinerary from Vancouver and Whittier. Travelers cruising on Ruby Princess sail underneath the iconic Golden Gate Bridge during her 10-day “Inside Passage” cruise from San Francisco.

Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean offers Quantum of the Seas and Ovation of the Seas sailing from Seattle for 7-night Alaska Glacier cruises. This season, Radiance of the Seas sails 7-night round-trip cruises from Vancouver with stops on select cruises in Sitka, Tracy Arm Fjord, Sawyer Glacier, Juneau, Hubbard Glacier, Icy Strait Point, Haines, and back to Vancouver. Serenade of the Seas is sailing 7-night cruises one-way from Vancouver up to Seward and also Seward down to Vancouver.

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity provides refined experience and exceptional service on three ships. The Celebrity Millennium open-ended itineraries between Vancouver and Seward offer guests the opportunity to journey deeper into the heart of Alaska or the Canadian Rockies. Guests choosing Celebrity Solstice leave from Seattle as its starting point, and Celebrity Eclipse sails from Vancouver.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian has a long history of cruising from Seattle to Alaska, and helped open and expand the new Wilderness Landing pier at Icy Strait Point and the first of two gondola systems with the Alaska Native-owned Huna Totem Corporation. Guests board Norwegian Bliss, Encore, Sun, Spirit, and Jewel in Seattle for 5- to 10-day cruises.

Harry Sommer, Norwegian’s president and CEO, takes pride in his line’s 22-year history cruising to Alaska, and says: “We christened the largest cruise ship in Seattle in 2018 with the debut of Norwegian Bliss.” That ship leaves Seattle to visit Dawes Glacier, Juneau, and Ketchikan through October 2022. Norwegian provides travelers with immersive experiences through Southeast Alaska, visiting natural wonders including the passage through the 25-million-acre World Heritage Site, Glacier Bay National Park. The cruise line was granted access because of its environmental commitments focused on….