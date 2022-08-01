James Rodriguez named President and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages

One of the newest cruise lines sailing today has a new President and CEO! Atlas Ocean Voyages today named James Rodriguez the new President and CEO of the luxury adventure cruise line. Rodriguez will assume the role of outgoing President Alberto Aliberti, who was at the helm throughout the pandemic and launch of the line’s first ship World Navigator.

“James’ entrepreneurial experience in helping build and market successful brands will be a key advantage as we continue to introduce our new brand to the North American market,” said Mário Ferreira, Chairman of Mystic Invest Holdings, parent company of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “James has an unwavering passion for the cruise industry and a reputation for being a champion of travel advisors. We are confident that, under James’ leadership, Atlas Ocean Voyages will be the best small luxury expeditions cruise line in short order.”

A Career in Cruise

James began his cruise industry career with Crystal Cruises before joining Oceania Cruises in 2003 as a key founding team member. At Oceania, he served as Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing and helped build the brand in the areas of omni-channel marketing, sales, corporate communications, loyalty programs, guest services, new product development, sustainability initiatives and corporate philanthropy.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity, and I am deeply honored to be joining the Atlas team,” Rodriguez said. “Only one year in service, Atlas is already an established cruise brand with elegantly designed expedition ships that sail to bucket-list destinations and an exceptional staff and crew who deliver excellent service. Looking forward, we will continue to build upon that success by further enhancing the guest experience aboard our luxurious ships. In addition, we are committed to strengthening and expanding our relationships with the trade community, as we highly value our travel partners and are grateful for their support in recommending Atlas.”

Atlas has plans for more ships in the near future as World Traveller, launches in November 2022 and three more sister ships, World Seeker, World Adventurer and World Discoverer, will join the fleet by 2024.