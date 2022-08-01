One of the best parts of a cruise vacation is the shore excursions! No matter where you cruise, there’s something fun, unique, exciting and new to enjoy and there are a ton of ways to find it. Cruisers can book through their cruise line or on their own, but many choose to work with dedicated shore excursion providers like Venture Ashore who do all the work for you.

Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine Editor-in-Chief Bill Panoff had the chance to speak with Venture Ashore COO Rinat Glinert about all thing shore excursions and how to book the best one for you and your travel companions. Glinert was asked about the advantages of booking through a cruise shore excursion provider and how they coordinate to accomodate the each individual cruise schedule.

From ziplining and food tours to yacht charters and sightseeing tours, there’s almost endless excursion options when you’re on a cruise and choosing which ones you want to do can be a lot to consider. The interview with Rinat Glinert offers some great insight into the best cruise shore excursion booking practices and which shore excursions are the most popular with cruise guests.

Check out the full video and drop a comment about your favorite shore excursion!