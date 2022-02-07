Bucket List Bonanza: Antarctica with Atlas Ocean Voyages

One of my initial concerns was the documented narrative surrounding the crossing of Drake Passage. However, even with significant wave action, sailing on the World Navigator, designed specifically for these conditions, quickly dispelled those concerns.

The hospitality of the crew and their anticipation of every need was exceptional and the Expedition Team, led by their leader Henry Wulff provided first hand knowledge of Antarctic details throughout the voyage both onboard and ashore. Zodiac cruising is a highlight of Antarctic exploration and their expertise in scouting fascinating destinations and landing sites makes this mode of travel both exciting and safe.

While massive icebergs and moonscape volcanic craters provide eye popping images, nothing compares to the wildlife that surrounds every step ashore and the zodiacs. Whales effortlessly glide along side the ship and the cacophony of penguins rings out as they carry on their daily lives without regard to our human intrusion. Leopard and elephant seals curiously stare into our eyes oblivious to the click of our cameras. Bird watchers can have a field day trying to name the dozens of birds that circle the ship as it carved its way through the icy waters.