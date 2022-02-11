When Are Art Auctions on a Cruise?

The first thing you should do when you board a cruise ship (other than find yourself a cocktail) is find the art gallery and speak with a curator about when and where the on board auction will take place. Usually the gallery is located indoors along a main promenade area, generally on one of the more active decks of the ship. There you can view some of the art beforehand and speak with a gallery representative who can add context and details about each work.

The helpful and knowledgeable gallery attendants will answer any questions you may have about an artist or individual work. For those just beginning an art collection, this is a great way to familiarize yourself with each work and find one that catches your eye. Maybe you’re interested in the colorful pop art of Mark Kostabi or perhaps the abstract simplicity of a Picasso etching is more your style. You won’t know until you check out the gallery!

The auction is also a great way to meet new people! Cruisers are a social bunch who love to mingle with fellow guests. The art auctions curated by Park West Gallery on board a cruise ship are a great place to socialize with other cruisers about art or the next port of call.