Cruise Deal of the Week – February 11, 2022

7 Day Eastern Caribbean Cruise

If you’re cruising with MSC Cruises, chances are you’re going to be sailing on board a new ship. That’s very much the case with MSC Seashore, which just began sailing in late 2021. Leaving Miami on March 5, 2022, MSC Seashore will call on Ocean Cay, Nassau, San Juan, and Puerto Plata before returning to Miami. Inside rooms start at just $349 but the best deal is the balcony stateroom for just $494 per person.

MSC Seashore is a visually stunning ship inside and out with vibrant artwork, multi-purpose venues like the four-deck atrium, and a New York City theme woven in throughout. There are plenty of places for kids and teens to escape to while adults will find the ship teeming with lounges, bars and outdoor areas designed for maximum relaxation.

