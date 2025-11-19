Featured

Brightline Launches Caviar and Champagne Experience for Art Basel Week

by Julie Bouchner
Brightline is introducing a special Caviar and Champagne PREMIUM Experience for Art Basel and Art Week, available December 4–6, 2025. For the first time, the rail service is partnering with Golden Goat Caviar and Ruinart Blanc de Blancs Champagne to offer an upgraded ride for guests traveling south to Miami.

The experience begins in the PREMIUM lounges in West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, and Fort Lauderdale, where guests can enjoy artisan cheeses and charcuterie from Chevre Miami paired with Ruinart Blanc de Blancs. Onboard, travelers receive an individual Golden Goat Ossetra caviar box with all the accompaniments, another glass of Ruinart, and a selection of macarons and sweets before arriving in Miami.

The one-way, all-inclusive experience costs $189 and is available only on southbound PREMIUM trains on Dec. 4, 5, and 6. Eligible departures include West Palm Beach at 5:35 p.m., Boca Raton at 5:59 p.m., and Fort Lauderdale at 6:17 p.m. These trains will be marked as the “Caviar & Champagne PREMIUM Experience” in the Brightline app and on the website.

The experience is limited to one coach per evening and does not include Art Basel or Art Week tickets. Guests can book at GoBrightline.com by selecting the specially labeled trains.

This gives Art Basel travelers a straightforward, upgraded option for getting to Miami. With only one coach each night, seats are limited, and early booking is recommended.

Will you be exploring this experience? Let us know in the comments!

Julie Bouchner is the Marketing Lead for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

