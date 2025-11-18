Silversea Launches 2025/2026 Caribbean Season with 33 Voyages

Silversea has launched its 2025/2026 Caribbean and Central America season, starting with Silver Shadow on the first of 33 voyages through March 5, 2025. Four ships will sail seven- to 21-day itineraries to 32 destinations in 19 countries, including small ports like Little Bay (Montserrat) and Les Saintes (Guadeloupe), with local flavors featured through the S.A.L.T. culinary program.

“For our 2025/2026 Caribbean season, we created a collection of voyages that visit both well-known and less-traveled islands,” said Bert Hernandez, president of Silversea. “With access to boutique ports, our guests can experience the Caribbean’s authentic culture.”

The season features multiple sailings on Silver Ray, Silver Spirit, and Silver Shadow, plus one voyage on Silver Dawn. All ships offer Silversea’s signature service and access to the region’s landscapes, beaches, and cultural sites.

Sample Voyages

Silver Ray: Fort Lauderdale–Fort Lauderdale – December 2–12, 2025

A 10-day Eastern Caribbean sailing calling in San Juan; St. John (U.S. Virgin Islands); Gustavia; St. Kitts; and Tortola. Sea days include regional S.A.L.T. cooking classes.

Silver Ray: Fort Lauderdale–Fort Lauderdale – January 27–February 6, 2026

A 10-day roundtrip sailing with calls in San Juan, St. John, St. Barts, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Spanish Town (Virgin Gorda). Guests can explore Devil’s Bay National Park, Gorda Peak, The Baths, and nearby beaches.

Silver Spirit: Bridgetown–Bridgetown – December 8–15 & December 15–22, 2025

Two seven-day Barbados roundtrip itineraries visiting seven ports in seven days: St. Lucia, Martinique, St. Barts, Dominica, Grenada, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Highlights include plantation visits, waterfall excursions, biking tours in St. Lucia, wine and cheese tasting in St. Barts, cooking classes, snorkeling, deep-sea fishing, and a sunset catamaran in Gustavia.

Silver Shadow: Bridgetown–Phillipsburg – February 12–19, 2026

A seven-day sailing from Barbados to Saint Maarten with calls in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Barts, Dominica, and Trois Ilets (Martinique). New experiences include a Martinique culinary tour with local rum tasting and a French-Creole cooking class. Additional options include mangrove kayaking and snorkeling at Anse-Dufour.

Silver Shadow: Phillipsburg–Phillipsburg – February 19–26, 2026

A seven-day roundtrip from Saint Maarten visiting Antigua and Barbuda, St. Thomas, Montserrat, St. Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Guadeloupe. Activities include kayaking, catamaran sailing, snorkeling in Les Saintes Bay, hiking Mount Morel, and beach time across the islands.

More information: silversea.com/destinations/central-america-caribbean-cruise.html