Connection Conversation Series Featuring Cruising with Moderator Bill Panoff

by Bill Panoff
I was so honored to moderate a powerhouse panel today with some of the brightest minds in the cruise industry at the inaugural Connecting Conversations event at the Brightline Trains  Station in Miami. 

What an inspiring, enlightening discussion on every aspect of the cruise experience—innovation, guest satisfaction, port development, sustainability, and the future of travel.

A huge thank-you to everyone who joined us. This is just the beginning of many meaningful conversations that will continue to move our industry forward.

In photo from Left to Right Joseph Morris Port Director @ CEO Port Everglades, Marie Lee CMO Princess Cruises, Elizabeth Fettes SVP Commercial Cunard Line, Javier Del Rio Senior Director Analytics, Royal Caribbean International Nathan Hickman, Chief Commercial Officer Oceania Cruises , Hydi Webb Port Director and CEO Port Miami

Bill Panoff

Bill Panoff is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of Porthole Cruise and Travel magazine. A former cruise industry entertainer and cruise director, Bill spent decades at sea and is one of the world's foremost experts on all things cruise and travel.

