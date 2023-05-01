American Queen Voyages Partners With America’s Test Kitchen To Launch Cruise Sweepstake

American Queen Voyages has partnered with America’s Test Kitchen to give one lucky winner the opportunity to embark on a culinary adventure on the Lower Mississippi River with a guest alongside American Queen Voyages Culinary Ambassador Regina Charboneau and America’s Test Kitchen Executive Editorial Director Bridget Lancaster.

“We are thrilled to partner with America’s Test Kitchen to offer this one-of-a-kind culinary adventure on the Mississippi River and give one lucky winner the opportunity to experience our new culinary program,” said Cindy D’Aoust, president, American Queen Voyages. “We have formed an incredible partnership with America’s Test Kitchen, and this is just the beginning of what we have planned for our guests and viewers.”

MORE ABOUT THE SWEEPSTAKES

The sweepstakes grand prize is a nine-day sailing on American Queen.

The voyage will take the winner from New Orleans to Memphis on October 29, 2023, to November 6, 2023.

During the voyage, guests will visit American Queen Voyages’ exclusive port, Nottoway, LA, to explore a traditional Southern experience.

In addition, the voyage will stop in St. Francisville, LA; Natchez, MI; Vicksburg, MI; Tunica, MI and finally, Memphis, TN.

Culinary Ambassador Regina Charboneau and America’s Test Kitchen Executive Editorial Director Bridget Lancaster will be aboard the ship.

The winner and their guest can participate in a private culinary class with Regina Charboneau and will also receive America’s Test Kitchen merchandise, spring cookbooks, and a six-month membership to the America’s Test Kitchen Online Cooking School.

The winner will enjoy a one-night pre-cruise hotel, unlimited guided tours, unlimited beverages, open bars & lounges, locally sourced & regionally inspired cuisine, gourmet selections, in-room dining, unlimited Wi-Fi, live, daily onboard entertainment & enrichment, and bicycles. Port taxes & fees, pre-paid gratuities, and airfare for the winner and their guest are also included in the prize.

“Our partnership with American Queen Voyages is creating unique opportunities and experiences such as this sweepstakes, that give us the opportunity to reach enthusiastic home cooks, while adding to the amazing culinary program that American Queen Voyages offers,” said Jack Bishop, America’s Test Kitchen’s Chief Content Officer.

To learn more about the sweepstakes, visit www.AQVoyages.com/Sweepstakes.