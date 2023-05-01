MSC Cruises Announces First-Ever Winter Season In Japan

Guests can now sail year-round in Japan with MSC Cruises!

Today, MSC Cruises has opened sales for the line’s inaugural winter season in Japan. The announcement came at an event aboard MSC Bellissima in Yokohama, Japan, that was held to mark the start of the 2023 summer and commemorate the line’s 15th anniversary in the country. This announcement puts the cruise line on track to become number one in the country, offering the “largest cruise capacity in the region.”

MSC Bellissima will have 6-night, 9-night, and 11-night itineraries from Yokohama, with the season beginning in November 2023. In addition, Naha/Okinawa will be MSC Bellissima’s homeport from January to March 2024, allowing guests to “experience Japan’s stunning landscapes and beaches, rich cultural heritage, ancient traditions, and modern attractions with multiple destinations – all without having to repack a suitcase.”

Destinations From Japan To Taiwan

MSC Bellissima will offer sailings of 4 to 5 nights, with different itineraries to different destinations within Japan and to Keelung, Taiwan (China), during the Winter 2023 and 2024 season.

Okinawa, Japan – Known for its historical sites, Okinawa is the fifth largest island in Japan that also has a tropical climate, large beaches, and stunning coral reefs.

Ishigaki, Japan – Ishigaki is another beach destination that offers snorkeling, diving, and surfing. Guests can also visit the Irimote-Ishigaki National Park, where they can see Shiraho Reef’s rare blue coral.

Keelung, Taiwan (China) – Guests will have the opportunity to visit the street food stalls at Miaokou Night Market to try traditional snacks and seafood while also seeing the forts in the area that surround the bustling waterfront city.

Miyako Island, Japan – This white sandy beach and turquoise water island will allow guests to explore underwater caverns or try local foods such as mangoes while enjoying the scenery.

MSC Bellissima also offers summer sailings from Yokohama, Tokyo, with 8 to 9 nights itineraries.

MSC Bellissima Highlights

MSC Bellissima is MSC Cruises’ second Meraviglia class ship and was designed as a “ship for all seasons.”

More than 20 bars and lounges.

12 dining venues, including pastry chef Jean-Philippe Maury’s Chocolate & Cafe and L’Atelier Bistrot, a French specialty restaurant.

A dedicated family deck area with award-winning family offerings in partnership with LEGO Group and Chicco.

The Carousel Lounge features acrobatics, dance, and music to create a multi-sensory experience.

The MSC Yacht Club with accommodations such as private facilities and round-the-clock butler service.

A social hub with an LED Sky Screen at Sea in a Mediterranean-style promenade.

Ten different types of cabins.

By Niko Balkaran