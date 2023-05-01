Oceania Cruises Takes Delivery of Vista

Today, Oceania Cruises’ newest ship, Vista, was delivered at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Genoa, Italy.

Oceania Cruises says the 1200-guest Vista is “one of the most anticipated new ships to join the global cruise fleet in 2023.” The ship only has a limited number of select staterooms for her inaugural summer season in the Mediterranean. The Allura Class ship will debut several new firsts regarding dining, accommodation, and guest experience. Vista will also introduce three new dining concepts, and every guest will have two staff members for service.

Vista will build on several elements that Oceania Cruises is known for, such as destination-rich itineraries, world-class service, and The Finest Cuisine at Sea, with 11 culinary venues, three of which are new.

New Concept Dining Venues

Ember – A signature restaurant that will have elevated American cuisine

Aquamar Kitchen – A restaurant bringing wellness offerings to a new level

The Bakery at Baristas – An expansion of a popular coffee bar, Baristas, serving fresh baked French and Italian pastries.

Vista will also feature a mixology program with creative specialty cocktails, Broadway-caliber productions, and contemporary dances led by “Dancing with the Stars” choreographer Britt Stewart.

“Today we usher in a new era for Oceania Cruises with the delivery of Vista,” said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. “We could not have built such an exceptional ship without the close partnership enjoyed with Fincantieri. We thank each and every person who had a hand in bringing her to life. From the smallest of design details to the largest per capita galley at sea, Vista is a marvel that will be enjoyed by guests for decades to come.”

More About Vista

According to Fincantieri, the shipyard wanted to “embody Oceania Cruises’ commitment to luxury and top-of-the-line guest experiences” when constructing Vista.

Italian-American chef, author, and Emmy Award-winning food personality Giada De Laurentiis will christen Vista on May 8, 2023, in a ceremony in Valletta, Malta, as part of her official role as godmother. The christening will begin and be live-streamed from 9 PM CEST.

After her Mediterranean summer season, Vista will set a course for Canada and New England before sailing to the Caribbean, Mexico, and Central America with winter itineraries.

Vista Leadership Team

Oceania Cruises also revealed its leadership team for Vista and provided biographies for them. They all have longstanding experience in the industry and, together, will lead 800 crew members.

Captain Luca Manzi: Born in Chiavari, just east of Portofino, Italy, Captain Luca Manzi, Vista‘s dynamic leader, has always been fascinated by life at sea. He graduated from the Marine Academy and the Navy Academy. With a career spanning over three decades, including serving as a lieutenant in the Italian Navy and commanding cargo ships, he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new role.

Staff Captain Edgardo Cossu: A native of Sardinia, Italy, Edgardo Cossu was born and raised in the small fishing village of Camogli, known as the “City of a Thousand White Sailing Ships.” Ever since he was a child, he had a passion for the sea, deciding to embark at a young age as a sailor working on small local ferries and private yachts. After graduating from maritime nautical school, he began his career sailing worldwide, working on cargo and cruise ships.

General Manager Dominique Nicolle: Hailing from Brittany, France, Dominique Nicolle started his career as a trained chef working in high-end restaurants in Germany. In 1994, he entered the cruise industry, where he held multiple positions ranging from chef to general manager.

Executive Chef Frederic Camonin: Born in France, Frederic Camonin has been surrounded by cooking for as long as he can remember, starting with his family’s catering business. Since attending culinary school in Verdun, he has myriad experiences to his credit, including time spent at French restaurants and brasseries and catering. For the past 20 years, he has dedicated his life to traveling the world as a chef at sea, furthering his passion for elevated cuisine.

Food & Beverage Director Susanna Cahyadi: Susanna Cahyadi was born and raised on a farm in the North West province of South Africa. She completed her studies in hospitality management in Phalaborwa and worked at various private game reserves and lodges before joining Insignia in 2011. She relished her time on board and has expanded her career at sea ever since.

Cruise Director Paul Baya: Originally from Hastings-on-Hudson, New York, Paul Baya now resides in Coconut Grove (Miami), Florida. He attended Lynchburg College in Virginia on a singing scholarship majoring in communications and minoring in theatre performance. In 1995, days after graduating college, Paul started working on board his very first ship, which launched his illustrious career in the industry.

By Niko Balkaran