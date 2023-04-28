Seabourn Announces First-Ever 90-Day Grand Africa Voyage

Seabourn has announced its first-ever “Grand Africa Voyage” that will sail roundtrip around the continent for 90 days. The Seabourn Sojourn will leave Barcelona, Spain, on November 30, 2024, and stop at 44 must-see ports and cities throughout 26 countries. The itinerary also includes six overnight stays.

According to Seabourn, the ultra-luxury ship is the only one set to sail around the entirety of Africa and will stop at several “profound destinations.” These stops include Alexandria, Cairo, Tel Aviv, and Jerusalem. Guests will also visit tropical paradises such as Seychelles and Bom Bom Island, along with countries with diverse wildlife, such as Kenya, Madagascar, and Zanzibar. Additionally, the Seabourn Sojourn will stop in Luanda, also known as the “Paris” of Africa, and the “Gateway to the West,” Cape Verde.

“Seabourn guests are accomplished, extraordinary people who are seeking once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Our new Grand Africa Voyage is the result of our commitment to offering unforgettable ‘Seabourn Moments’ in some of the world’s most unique and exotic destinations,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. “This voyage is the perfect opportunity for our guests to discover Africa’s stunning natural wonders and diverse cultures, while enjoying the uncompromising luxury and intuitive, genuine service that can only be experienced on Seabourn.”

Featured Grand Africa Voyage Destinations

Alexandria (Cairo), Egypt: Spend an evening in Egypt’s second-largest city and explore the country’s rich past and present while visiting ancient landmarks and markets. Guests will also have an excursion opportunity to see the Pyramids at Giza.

Safaga (Luxor), Egypt: Visit some of Egypt’s must-see locations, such as Luxor, Karnak, and Thebes. Located on Egypt’s side of the Red Sea, Luxor is considered the “world’s greatest open-air museum” and has several well-preserved monuments.

Mombasa, Kenya: This coastal city is a melting pot of African, Arabic, and European cultures. Guests can visit Mombassan beaches and also dine on their delicious cuisine. Overnight Seabourn journeys will allow guests to experience Kenya’s wildlife with Tsavo National Park Safaris, a Masai Mara National Reserve Safari, and a Rwanda Gorilla Trek.

Cape Town, South Africa: This cosmopolitan metropolis is known as South Africa’s “Mother City.” Cape Town is a hub for adventurous tourists and will offer outdoor activities such as catamaran sailing and kayaking. Guests also have the option of low-key activities such as visiting the beaches, learning about the rich cultural heritage, and visiting landmarks such as Table Mountain.

Bom Bom Island, Sao Tome & Principe: Stopping at Bom Bom Island will give guests the opportunity to experience a beach BBQ. The island is also home to several beaches and tropical forests.

Casablanca, Morocco: Casablanca is a city of history, culture, and tradition that will offer guests a slice of Moroccan life. Visitors can experience the vibrant nightlife in this economic hub.

Complimentary Benefits and Amenities

Guests who pay in full by July 26, 2023, will get an additional 10% savings off the cruise-only fare. According to Seabourn, you can also book the full 90-day Grand Africa Voyage to receive several complimentary benefits and amenities that include:

Gala Bon Voyage dinner & overnight hotel stay at Hotel Majestic prior to departure in Barcelona

An exclusive Grand Cruise event in Cape Town

Special Grand Cruise pillow gifts

Roundtrip business-class air

$2,000USD Shipboard Credit per oceanview and veranda suite ($1,000USD shipboard credit per person

$3,000USD Shipboard Credit per Penthouse and premium suite ($1,500USD shipboard credit per person)

Private car transfers door-to-door between home and airport

Personal Valet® luggage shipping service between home and ship in Barcelona

Unlimited laundry, dry cleaning, and pressing on board

Visa package (U.S. citizens only)

By Niko Balkaran