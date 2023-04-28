April 28, 2023 Porthole Cruise and Travel
Cruise Deal Of The Week — April 28, 2023
Hey cruisers!
As Memorial Day draws closer, Celebrity Cruises is offering an amazing “Spring Into Summer” Sale! Take advantage of this deal when it opens on May 3, 2023!
Celebrity Cruises “Spring Into Summer Sale” + Memorial Day Bonus:
- For most cruises between May 3, 2023 and April 30, 2025, guests can book with Buy One Get One 75% off rates, plus up to $800 savings and $800 credit to spend on board.
- With 75% off the 2nd Guest Non-Refundable Deposit Rates and 50% off the 2nd Guest Refundable Rates, travelers will save big on their next cruise.
- Savings and on board credit vary: 3 to 5 nights: $50 savings per person and $50 onboard credit per person; 6 to 9 nights: $100 savings per person and $100 onboard credit per person; 10+ nights: $200 savings per person and $200 onboard credit per person.
- Book your cruise with Celebrity Cruises between May 3 and July 6, 2023 in order to take advantage of these deals.
Featured Itineraries
Italy, France, and Spain on Celebrity Edge:
- 7 nights, departures on May 20 and 27
- This Mediterranean cruise starts at the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona and visits the beaches on Cannes, Portofino’s villages, the Statue of David in Florence, the Colosseum in Rome, and more.
Bimini, Grand Cayman & Mexico on Celebrity Equinox
- 6 nights, departure on May 21
- Dive below the waters off Cozumel before enjoying the beaches of Grand Cayman and Bimini.
Greek Islands & Malta on Celebrity Reflection
- 10 nights, departure on May 22
- Enjoy the streets of Rome, the history of Athens, the gorgeous views of Santorini, and the nightlife of Mykonos.
Northbound Glacier on Celebrity Millenium
- 7 nights, departure on May 26
- Sail down the Inside Passage while viewing incredible landscapes and wildlife. Enjoy the town of Ketchitan, scenic views in Juneau, and the gorgeous Kenai Fjords National Park.
Italy, Croatia & Montenegro on Celebrity Beyond
- 9 nights, departure on May 27
- Observe the incredible culture of Rome before sailing on the Mediterranean to experience the beautiful waters of Corfu, the historical Dubrovnik, the scenic Old Town of Kotor, and the art of Florence.
For a full list of Celebrity Cruises itineraries, visit www.celebritycruises.com.
Will you take advantage of this deal? Let us know in the comments!
By Lily Ogburn
